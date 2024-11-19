Ashton: Financial Fair Play Rules Need Updating

Tuesday, 19th Nov 2024 14:01 Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton believes the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules in both the Premier League and EFL need updating. Ashton has previously expressed his frustration with the top-flight’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which he believes hamper Town’s ability to compete with more established Premier League clubs. “I believe the Financial Fair Play rules need updating, both in the EFL and the Premier League,” he told talkSPORT's White and Jordan. “I think they are outdated now and times have moved on. We can talk about new deals between the Premier League and the EFL, that’s fine, but actually it needs to be bookended in the EFL because if we simply have a new deal between the two leagues without a bookend, actually all that’s going to happen is salary inflation, more money to third parties is going to grow. “So I’d like to see a new deal between the two leagues that protects the pyramid and the relevant rules that sit around that to give us the best chance of sustainability.” Asked whether he really wants to make sure clubs in the divisions below the Premier League get more money now Town are among those in the top flight, he insisted: “I don’t forget where I’ve come from. I’ve run clubs in every division. I started as an apprentice footballer back in the day, I’ve been privileged to be part of this industry that’s given me a very privileged life and I think we do have a responsibility to the pyramid. “And our strength is the pyramid. We have US owners and one of the things that I believe is driving investment into UK soccer right now is jeopardy. They don’t have jeopardy in the US. “The fact that you can be promoted and relegated I think is a huge positive, but I do think we have to protect and look after the whole pyramid.” Ashton reiterated that manager Kieran McKenna will be given funds to spend in January but with the Blues having those restrictive Financial Fair Play parameters to work within. “For sure. Cash won’t be the issue, Financial Fair Play will be the challenge [with] those limitations,” he said. Looking ahead to Sunday’s return to action in a live Sky game against Manchester United with new manager Rúben Amorim in charge for the first time, Ashton laughed: “A little team in red from up north somewhere! Our opening game of the season was Liverpool at home, we thought that was big, we then went away to Man City for the second game, we thought that was big. “This is going to be huge, the eyes of the world are on us on and off the pitch, but it’s a chance for us to be the best version of ourselves and show Ipswich as a club, as a town and as a community to the world. That’s the platform that the Premier League gives you. “I’m buzzing for Kieran to be given the opportunity to pit his wits against his former club.” This evening, Ashton will be joined by McKenna, chief operating officer Luke Werhun and chief financial officer Tom Ball at the season’s first Fans’ Forum, which is being screened live on Town TV.

Photo: TownTV



