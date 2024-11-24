Town Women Beat Hashtag on Penalties in FA Cup

Sunday, 24th Nov 2024 19:04 Ipswich Town Women progressed to round three of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup following a 4-1 on-penalties victory over Hashtag United at Parkside, Aveley following a 2-2 draw, Sophie Peskett having grabbed a 96th-minute leveller. The Essex side went in front via Wiktoria Fronc in the fifth minute, but Maisy Barker equalised seven minutes before the break. The Tags went back in front in the 71st minute through former Town player Holly Turner before her close friend Peskett grabbed a lifeline for the Blues deep in injury time. In the shootout, keeper Natalia Negri made two saves as Issy Bryant, Issy Fisher, Maria Boswell and Lucy O’Brien netted their kicks to see the Blues through. Town: Negri, Boswell (c), Hughes (Wearing 86), Fleming (O’Brien 58), Garrad, Mitchell, Thomas (Fisher 66), Robertson, Peskett, Barker, Guyatt. Unused: Hartley, King, Bryant, Williams.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC



runningout added 19:06 - Nov 24

another Class act 3

dangerous30 added 19:10 - Nov 24

Well done ladies 2

Help added 19:11 - Nov 24

Well done ladies onwards and upwards 2

Mark added 19:28 - Nov 24

Excellent! It was hard to keep track as the end of this game clashed with the match at Portman Road, where there is hardly any phone signal. I thought they would have announced the score at half time, but I didn't hear it. 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 20:16 - Nov 24

Great result, destroyed them psychologically, carry that forward. 0

Eeyore added 20:30 - Nov 24

Outstanding. Hopefully Norwich in next round and 10-0 ! 0

