Town Women Beat Hashtag on Penalties in FA Cup
Sunday, 24th Nov 2024 19:04
Ipswich Town Women progressed to round three of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup following a 4-1 on-penalties victory over Hashtag United at Parkside, Aveley following a 2-2 draw, Sophie Peskett having grabbed a 96th-minute leveller.
The Essex side went in front via Wiktoria Fronc in the fifth minute, but Maisy Barker equalised seven minutes before the break.
The Tags went back in front in the 71st minute through former Town player Holly Turner before her close friend Peskett grabbed a lifeline for the Blues deep in injury time.
In the shootout, keeper Natalia Negri made two saves as Issy Bryant, Issy Fisher, Maria Boswell and Lucy O’Brien netted their kicks to see the Blues through.
Town: Negri, Boswell (c), Hughes (Wearing 86), Fleming (O’Brien 58), Garrad, Mitchell, Thomas (Fisher 66), Robertson, Peskett, Barker, Guyatt. Unused: Hartley, King, Bryant, Williams.
Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC
