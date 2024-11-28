McKenna: The Type of Decision You Want to Have

Thursday, 28th Nov 2024 17:22 Town boss Kieran McKenna admits he has a decision to make regarding the left centre-half position but says it’s a dilemma of the positive variety. Jacob Greaves, who joined the club from hometown side Hull City in the summer, began the season impressively but then suffered a hamstring injury, which has seen him miss the last five matches. Australia international Cameron Burgess came back into the side in his place and has similarly made a strong impression in his first games in the Premier League. “It’s the type of decision that you want to have, like when I was asked about midfield areas. It’s the type of decision that you want to have,” McKenna said. “Jacob was certainly one of our best players in the early parts of the season and then unfortunately picked up his injury and Cameron Burgess has done very well since he came into the team. “It’s where we’d like to be in every position, to be honest, two players who have shown that they can compete at the level. Both training well, both have their qualities that they can bring, but also both bring the qualities that the team needs. It’s a healthy position for us to be in. “They’re both ready and I think they’re both going to have big parts to play for the rest of the season.”



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MK1 added 17:31 - Nov 28

Really don't think we should drop Burgess yet. Greaves has been great, but Burgess is so consistent and never lets us down. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments