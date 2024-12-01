Town Women Go Clear at Top After Thrashing Dons
Sunday, 1st Dec 2024 16:24
Ipswich Town Women moved three points clear at the top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division following a 5-0 thrashing of AFC Wimbledon at the Martello Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon.
The Blues went into the game ahead of second-placed Hashtag United on goal difference but with the Tags not in league action today, Joe Sheehan’s side had an opportunity to open up a gap, which they duly took.
Town still have a game in hand on both Hashtag and third-placed Oxford United, who also weren’t in league action today.
The Blues took the lead in just the fifth minute when skipper Maria Boswell flicked a near-post header from a corner into the net.
After Town had been forced into an early sub in the 23rd minute, Grace Garrad replacing Shauna Guyatt, Summer Hughes (pictured) made it 2-0 when she finished inside the area on 34.
Hughes made it three five minutes after the restart when she lifted the ball over the keeper and into the net.
On 54, Megan Wearing made it 4-0, turning in the rebound after Garrad’s effort from a corner had hit the bar.
But Garrad didn’t have to wait too much longer for a goal, the sub curling a free-kick into the top corner just before the hour to complete the scoring and another victory for the Blues, who remain unbeaten in the league this season.
Town are in Adobe Women’s FA Cup action against AFC Bournemouth next Sunday, also at the Martello Ground.
Town: Negri, Hughes, Boswell (c) (Williams 56), Mitchell, Barker, Wearing, O’Brien (Fisher 67), Robertson, Peskett (Bryant 62), Guyatt (Garrad 23), Thomas (King 67). Unused: Hartley. Att: 556.
Photo: Matchday Images
