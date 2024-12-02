McKenna: Broadhead Has the Quality to Deliver For Us

Monday, 2nd Dec 2024 16:52 Blues manager Kieran McKenna was pleased to see forward Nathan Broadhead get his first minutes for Town this season as a sub at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Broadhead, 26, suffered a hamstring injury in the first week of pre-season training which kept him out of action until he made his first appearance for the season as a second-half sub for Wales in their 1-0 Nations League victory over Montenegro in October. The former Everton man was included in the Welsh squad for their November games but pulled out having suffered another setback, a groin injury. But the Bangor-born forward was able to take a place on the bench at the City Ground and put in a positive cameo having come on in the number 10 role after 79 minutes. McKenna was asked how important Broadhead, who bagged 13 goals for the Blues last season, could be this season. “Hopefully, he will be,” the Town manager said. “He's a talented player, he can score and create goals and you certainly can't have too much of that in the squad in our position. “Of course, like all the other players, he has to show that he can step up and do that in the Premier League and he's training hard to get the opportunities to do that. It's nice for him to get some minutes on the pitch on Saturday. “Hopefully, he can stay injury free for a good period of time now, especially through this winter game period. “I'm sure if he does, then there will be moments where he gets his chance to step up. And we believe that he's got the quality to deliver for us in moments, and hopefully he can show that.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TimmyH added 16:57 - Dec 2

Got a feeling we're going to see a couple or so changes tomorrow, Broadhead I believe will be one of them. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments