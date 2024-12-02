Town Draw Bristol Rovers at Home in FA Cup
Monday, 2nd Dec 2024 19:25
Town have drawn League One Bristol Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup.
The Blues and Rovers famously met in the competition in the fifth round in 1978 with Town on their way to winning the trophy for the only time.
Following a 2-2 draw in the snow at Eastville, the Blues won 3-0 at Portman Road in the replay.
Since then, the clubs have been drawn against one another three further times in the FA Cup. In the fifth round in 1979, the Blues won 6-1 at Portman Road, six years later Town were victorious 2-1 in the third round at Eastville.
The teams met at Rovers' current home the Memorial Stadium in 1998, again in the third round, and drew 1-1, again in snow, with the Blues winning the replay 1-0 at Portman Road.
More recently, the teams met in the Carabao Cup in August last year, the Blues running out 2-0 winners with Jack Taylor, on his debut, and Sone Aluko, his final goal in professional football, on target.
The Rovers squad includes former Blues Grant Ward and James Wilson, and one-time loanee Luke Thomas.
Third round ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday 11th January.
Photo: Action Images
