Town Owners Mowing Down Competition at Soccerex

Wednesday, 4th Dec 2024 19:35

Soccerex has posted the full video of the Town ownership outlining how they have turned the club around over the past few seasons at last month’s conference in Miami.

In a session entitled Mowing Down the Competition, chairman and CEO Mark Ashton, majority shareholder Ed Schwartz, Three Lion Berkay Bakay and Jake Zahnow from recent investors Bright Path Sports Partners discussed the Blues’ transformation with former BBC sports journalist James Pearce, who has been working as a media consultant to the ownership since the 2021 takeover, moderating the session.

Soccerex, which was founded in 1996 by Duncan Revie, the son of former England manager Don, runs business events for the football industry.

Ashton and Schwartz were later interviewed, as was Zahnow.





Photo: Soccerex