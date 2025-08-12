Bromley 1-1 Ipswich Town (5-4 on Pens) - Match Report

Tuesday, 12th Aug 2025 22:16 George Hirst and Ali Al-Hamadi both missed penalties as the Blues were beaten 5-4 in a shootout by Bromley following a 1-1 draw at Hayes Lane in round one of the Carabao Cup. Deji Elerewe gave the home side the lead just before half-time, however, sub Ben Johnson levelled for the Blues eight minutes after the restart but unconvincing Town were unable to find a winner and the League Two side claimed their first ever win in the competition on penalties. The Blues made eight changes from the team which drew 1-1 at Birmingham on Friday with Ashley Young making his full Blues debut and Cedric Kipre and Fin Barbrook their debuts for the club, while Omari Hutchinson, Chuba Akpom, Jens Cajuste and Nathan Broadhead were among those absent from the squad. Christian Walton was in goal with Young at right-back and Leif Davis one of the three to survive from Friday’s opener at Birmingham at left-back. Kipre was on the left of the centre of defence alongside one-time Ravens loanee Luke Woolfenden, behind a young central midfield pairing of Cameron Humphreys and Barbrook, making his competitive bow having impressed during pre-season. Conor Chaplin skippered as the number 10 with Jack Clarke and Chieo Ogbene keeping their places either side of him. Ali Al-Hamadi, another ex-Bromley loanee, was the number nine. Among the subs, alongside rested senior players, was young Irish forward Leon Ayinde as well as two keepers, Alex Palmer and David Button. Recent signings Cajuste and Akpom weren’t involved, while Hutchinson, a target of Brentford and Nottingham Forest but who has had a throat infection, and Broadhead, the subject of interest from Wrexham, were also not in the squad, along with summer signing Azor Matusiwa, who made his debut at St Andrew’s. Bromley made seven changes from the team which beat Barnet 2-0 at Hayes Lane at the weekend with striker Michael Cheek, last season’s League Two Golden Boot winner, dropping to the bench. Ex-academy defender Omar Sowunmi started. The home side should have scored in the second minute. From the second of two corners, the ball was looped back into the box from the right by Marcus Ifill and Elerewe headed over when he should have scored. From the goal-kick, Town also should have taken the lead, Davis cutting back from the left of the box and Ogbene completely missing his kick at the back post and the ball scuffing well wide. On 12, Ogbene battled his way around the outside of Elerewe on the right inside the area but the ball was stabbed away from the Irish international before he could find a teammate. Moments later, there was a minute’s applause from both sets of supporters for Don White, a fan of both clubs and a TWTD poster, who died recently. Four minutes afterwards, Chaplin played in Al-Hamadi with the linesman’s flag surprisingly staying down but Sowunmi, who played alongside the Iraq striker at Bromley in his previous spell at the club, got a toe in to dispossess him. Town, who had been scruffy for the most part, almost went in front again on 26, Chaplin playing a clever cross-field pass forward for Al-Hamadi in front of Sowumni. The striker rode the ex-Blues youngster’s challenge and took the ball into the area but was forced wide by keeper Sam Long. Stroking home right-footed still seemed possible, however, Al-Hamadi laid back to Clarke, whose shot was blocked by Sowumni. Soon after the half hour, Davis lost possession on the left but Ifill overhit a pass through for Nicke Kabamba when a decent ball would have seen the former Barnet man in one-on-one with Walton. In the 33rd minute, Davis crossed deep from the right following a corner and Young volleyed over from a tight angle at the far post. Two minutes later, Clarke brought the ball across the edge of the area but scraped his low shot through to Long. Soon after, Chaplin looped a scuffed effort over with his back to goal from the 18-yard line, then on 37 Davis similarly mishit well wide from the edge.

Town put together their best move of the half two minutes from the scheduled end, Clarke playing in Davis on the left and the full-back cut back to Chaplin on the edge of the area but the skipper shot just over. Bromley were next to threaten, Ben Krauhaus’s shot deflecting over from the edge of the box. And from the resultant corner, the Ravens went in front. Walton came for Ifill’s deep ball from the left but failed to get there and Sowunmi nodded back for Elerewe, who made amends for his earlier miss by heading into the roof of the net to give the home side the lead. The half-time whistle went soon afterwards to applause and cheers from the Hayes Lane crowd, delighted to see their side in the lead at the break. Town had been lacklustre for the most part with the ball given away too easily too often, nevertheless, they had created one or two openings with Ogbene and Al-Hamadi spurning decent opportunities and Chaplin going close just before the Bromley goal, the home side also having had their early chance. Having held their half-time teamtalk between the two Town buses in the car park due to a plumbing issue in their dressing room, the Blues made one change at the break, Johnson taking over from Davis at left-back. Bromley made two switches of personnel swapping Kabamba and Ben Thompson for star striker Cheek and one-time Norwich trainee Will Hondermarck. Town began the second half positively with the game being played largely in the Bromley half. And in the 53rd minute they levelled. Kipre played himself out of trouble inside his own box by finding Chaplin midway inside the Town half on the right, the skipper chesting into the path of Young. The former Manchester United man fed Ogbene, who burst forward leaving two defenders behind him before playing inside to Chaplin in the area. The former Portsmouth man set himself, then hit a shot which looked destined for the roof of the net until Long somehow pushed it onto the bar. However, Johnson was following up to hit the rebound low into the net, his second goal for the club and the first the Ravens have conceded this season. The home side weren’t too far away from re-establishing their lead in the 59th minute. Cheek was sent away behind the Blues’ backline to the right before finding Marcus Dinanga in space on the left of the box. It was a good opportunity but Walton was out quickly to close the angle and save sharply to his left. Town were next to threaten, Mitch Pinnock fouling Ogbene on the right and picking up the game’s first yellow card. Young lofted in the free-kick but it came to nothing. On 65, in the wake of a Town corner, a Humphreys cross from the right was cleared out to Johnson, who struck a powerful effort which Long helped on its way over the bar. From the resultant corner, Bromley broke quickly and Dinanga found himself with only Barbrook ahead of him breaking into the area but the youngster stuck to his task and slid in to divert the shot over, receiving slaps on the back from a number of his teammates. Ahead of the corner Dinanga was swapped for Soul Kader. Town made a triple change in the 70th minute, Jack Taylor, Sammie Szmodics and Hirst taking over from Barbrook, who can be pleased with his debut, Clarke and Ogbene with Al-Hamadi moving to the right. As the game moved into its final quarter of an hour, the Blues went close to a second. Chaplin fed the breaking Taylor to his left running into the area. The Irish international crossed low to Hirst, who had to set himself before shooting and Bromley skipper Jude Arthurs slid into send the Scotland international’s effort over the bar. Thursday Ravens switched Ben Krauhaus for Ashley Charles. In the 81st minute, Bromley broke through Cheek, who found Arthurs just outside the box but Kipre blocked his shot. From the corner, the ball flicked off a Town at the near post before going out for another corner on the other side from which Sowumni headed wide. The big centre-half will feel he ought to have done better. Chaplin looped a header wide from the edge on 87, then a minute later Szmodics was found breaking into the left of the box and hit a first-time effort across Long, which the keeper palmed away to his left for a corner. Town swapped Kipre for Jacob Greaves ahead of the flag-kick and the sub thought he should have won his side a penalty when the ball did come in. Greaves battled for the ball, then shot on the turn against a defender claiming it had hit a hand, but referee Michael Russell waved away the protests. The Blues were the side pushing for a winner as the game moved into five additional minutes. And four minutes in, they should have won it. Johnson crossed deep from the left to Al-Hamadi at the far post but the forward was unable to get a clean contact and bundled it wide. In the dying seconds, Cheek played in Ifill on the Bromley right the former Brighton trainee shooting over from a tight angle. That was the last action of a half which the Blues had controlled but not been able to put to bed, in part due to Long impressing in the Bromley goal but also due to poor finishing. The Ravens still remained a threat on the break, with the Blues continuing to give away possession too easily as they had in the first half, with Cheek having caused problems, carving out a number of opportunities. Bromley won the toss to to have penalties taken in front of their fans at the opposite end to the 497 Town supporters. Hirst, who scored from the spot for Town at Birmingham on Friday, slammed the first kick to Long’s left, the keeper blocking it, much to the delight of the home fans. Cheek buried Bromley’s first into the top corner to Walton’s right before Szmodics levelled with a low effort to the same side of the goal. Sub Charles stepped up next for Bromley and hit his shot to Walton’s left, the keeper getting across to parry it away to keep the score 1-1. Johnson was next, hitting his effort almost down the middle with Long diving to his right to make it 2-1 to the Blues. Home skipper Arthurs made it 2-2 with a low shot to Walton’s left with the keeper diving the other way. Young blasted his penalty into the top corner to Long’s right to make it 3-2, then Idris Odutayo similarly slammed his kick into the net, Walton going to his left as the ball flew to his right. Skipper-on-the-night Chaplin made it 4-3, finding the corner to Long’s right, then Pinnock did much the same to keep his side in it, making the score 4-4. Al-Hamadi was next but Long saved across to his left, giving Ifill the chance to win it for the Ravens, which he duly did, hitting it low into the right corner of Walton’s net to win a Carabao Cup tie for Bromley for the first time. It’s difficult to begrudge the Ravens their victory having made it a tough night for the Blues throughout. Hirst and Al-Hamadi both hit poor penalties and while Walton made one save, it wasn’t enough and the Blues exit the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle on penalties to League Two opposition for the second year running, AFC Wimbledon having beaten them last year in round two. The Blues are next in action when they host Southampton at Portman Road over Sunday lunchtime. Bromley: Long, Elerewe, Sowunmi, Krauhaus (Charles 76), Thompson (Hondermarck 46), Pinnock, Kabamba (Cheek 46), Arthurs (c), Ifill, Dinanga (Kader 66), Odutayo. Unused: Smith, German, Ilunga, Iwumene, Taylor. Town: Walton, Young, Woolfenden, Kipre (Greaves 88), Davis (Johnson 46), Barbrook (Taylor 70), Humphreys, Ogbene (Hirst 70), Chaplin (c), J Clarke (Szmodics 70), Al-Hamadi. Unused: Palmer, Button, O’Shea, Ayinde. Referee: Michael Russell (Portsmouth).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2

3



BobbyPetta11 added 22:17 - Aug 12

I can’t understand why Cajuste didn’t get any minutes tonight. Sadly, I expect Sunday to bring another poor performance our central midfield just isn’t capable of getting us ticking, and Southampton will overrun us like Birmingham did.



Recruitment has been slow and uninspiring, and the Omari situation has been a needless distraction, wasting valuable time.



Ogbene looks like a League One winger, Ali is average, Jack Taylor is average, and Jack Clarke is trying to do far too much on his own.



The only real positive was Ashley Young, who showed genuine class.



McKenna has a lot of work to do and fast. We need four or five new players. Our bench looked stronger when Harness and Jackson were options; right now, we look alarmingly weak.



We’ve lost the fear factor, and teams will smell blood. 25

TownSupporter added 22:17 - Aug 12

2 for 2 on poor performances. We need to get ourselves in gear and fast. 10

Bluearmy_81 added 22:19 - Aug 12

Clarke and AAH were, as always, useless. And anyone who has a go at me for having a go at players because it might hurt their sensitive feelings needs to read some sort of manual on being a football fan and grow some!! 28

bringonbrazil added 22:19 - Aug 12

Tactically, Bromley were outstanding.

Tactically, we were dreadful.

Woukd anyone else in the whole of Suffolk wanted A Hamedi to take that pen? Poor fella cannot kick a ball-why make him suffer AGAIN? 22

BlueRuin69 added 22:19 - Aug 12

We're not going up. 7

Dug added 22:20 - Aug 12

Embarrassing! 14

Gforce added 22:20 - Aug 12

No excuses that was pi$$ poor. 13

jon_talbot56 added 22:20 - Aug 12

It’s hard not to get angry when we lose to patently inferior opposition… 10

ITFCSG added 22:20 - Aug 12

Parachute club being schooled by a League Two side. As if last weekend wasn't bad enough. I know it's only two games in, but we look more like doing a Luton than a Burnley or Leeds. AAH should not be seen in a Town shirt again. J Clarke, useless again. Wake the fk up! 18

algarvefan added 22:20 - Aug 12

Whatever happened to that fast flowing football from the Championship just a year ago.



Come on lads we are (or should be) better than this. For the first time in a long time I'm worried. 16

Bluearmy_81 added 22:21 - Aug 12

AAH isn’t average, he’s terrible. And so is Clarke. And anyone who says that Clarke is ‘one for the future’ needs to be reminded that he turns 25 in a couple of months!! 14

ashp19 added 22:22 - Aug 12

Must be the red kit. 2

BlueRuin69 added 22:22 - Aug 12

McKennas purple patch long gone and looking like he has been found out. Unbelievably poor transfer window letting Morsy and others leave, players sulking, rubbish. Ali so poor so why take a pen? Weird decision 10

chepstowblue added 22:22 - Aug 12

We've forgotten how to win. And regardless of the opposition it becomes an issue. I'm not saying we'll do a Luton, but too many substandard performances will see us with a lot of catching up to do. The worry at present is that we're playing very poorly, and it looks unlikely to click any time soon. 10

dirtydingusmagee added 22:23 - Aug 12

Another piss poor result.Its like a continuation of last season.Very disappointed,We have been flapping about in transfer market and are embarrassing on the pitch.Things need to change quickly what the hell has been going on all summer. 12

Ipswich1977 added 22:24 - Aug 12

Absolutely embarrassing!



Why on earth let Al Hamadi take a spot kick? We know he can't score from them, surely he too must realise this?



So bloody annoying.



Hutchinson has downed tools but should be playing, Broadhead should have started, forget having him cup tied for Wrexham, he is our bloody player!



It's been an extremely poor transfer window so far, apart from Jens, but we are an embarrassment.



14

bluerico added 22:24 - Aug 12

Perhaps we are not as good as some people think we are. 6

warfarinman69 added 22:25 - Aug 12

Don't understand why Al Hamedi took that pen. His confidence will be shot again. We just didn't look dangerous and were frightened to shoot. Even Ashley Young, our best player. Why repeated crosses to far post when the opposition were stronger in the air? We seem to have lost the confidence to score freely. I hope the new signings make a difference. 5

Broadbent23 added 22:25 - Aug 12

TV ginks again maybe; we were just not clinical when it mattered. A mixture of talents but not enough tactical knowhow to breakdown brave Bromley. Better game than the Birmingham game but only just. KMc more work required. Just disappointing about the absence of Hutchinson and Broadhead. Three points please against Southampton. 2

Ipswich_Sniffer added 22:25 - Aug 12

Al Hamadi is filth. Clarke is filth. Taylor is fith. 5

steve_holmes27 added 22:25 - Aug 12

Time to be objective - 38 league games last year and 2 matches this....we've won 4 games. Yep, 4 wins in 40. Even allowing for 2 promotions (and a relegation), that is abject.

And both "performances" this season have been awful. No idea why he made so many changes tonight and didn't try and gel the/a first team. If we lose on Saturday, McKenna should be a manager under pressure. He needs to get this sorted quickly now... 13

tomitfc added 22:26 - Aug 12

- set piece ‘coach’ needs sacking tonight

- Broadheads move to Hollywood FC needs cancelling immediately

- omari needs to play or fine him

- AAH CANNOT play for us ever again

- we need to get a move on in the window, it’s disgusting that we are this ill prepared

- title favourites.. do me a favour 18

blueboy1981 added 22:26 - Aug 12

DISGRACEFUL and EMBARRASSING - yet AGAIN !! 11

Millsey added 22:27 - Aug 12

Fat fingers to the most boring thing on here , you think who I might mean BA81 -2

Westy added 22:27 - Aug 12

Why Oh why do we keep humiliating ourselves. Why Oh why do we keep embarrassing ourselves. The record books will not show that we made eight changes. The record books will show that we have exitted the League Cup at the first round four seasons in five. Why is it that I knew the moment I realised that Al Hamedi would be taking the sixth penalty that we would be exiting the competition. Eight changes - fine, if the idea is to give players game time, but how about game time for Christian Walton who might not get another game until January in the FA Cup! Already I feel Di've been short changed this Season! 4

Page:

1

2

3

You need to login in order to post your comments