Preston North End 1-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 23rd Aug 2025 17:06 Milutin Osmajic’s 11th-minute penalty saw Preston North End to a 1-0 victory over the Blues at Deepdale. Jacob Greaves was adjudged to have fouled the Lilywhites striker with Town subsequently dominating possession while unable to take the handful of chances they created. The Blues were unchanged from last week’s 1-1 home draw with Southampton with Alex Palmer continuing in goal behind a back four of, from the right, Ben Johnson, skipper Dara O’Shea, Jacob Greaves and Leif Davis. Jack Taylor and Azor Matusiwa were the midfield pairing behind Jack Clarke on the right, Sammie Szmodics in the middle and Jaden Philogene on the left. George Hirst was making his 50th Town start as the number nine. Kasey McAteer who signed from Leicester yesterday, was on the bench at Deepdale for the second week running having been an 86th-minute sub in the Foxes’ 2-1 defeat to the Lilywhites last Saturday. Chuba Akpom was among the Blues’ subs for the first time since joining the club on loan from Ajax earlier in the month. Preston also named an unchanged side following their victory over the Foxes with neither ex-Blues Will Keane, who is injured, or Dai Cornell in their 20-man squad. Town, in their all red second strip, struck the game’s first shot after just a minute, Philogene winning a tackle not far outside the home side’s area then, after briefly losing control himself, looping an effort well wide. But after that, the Blues struggled to make much headway going forward with Preston quickly winning the ball back - or possession surrendered cheaply - whenever Town sought to make forays forward. The Lilywhites caused a few more problems at the other end, Greaves cutting out a dangerous Thierry Small cross from the left. On nine, Davis brought the ball forward to the edge of the area with a defender hanging off him and shot over but with referee Matthew Donohue surprisingly opting not to award a free-kick. A minute later, Town had an even bigger reason to be irked with the referee when he awarded the home side a penalty. The Blues had struggled to get a bouncing ball out of their box and as the grounded Greaves attempted to clear, Osmajic went to ground. Referee Donohue pointed straight to the spot with the Town players protesting at length. Osmajic took the kick himself, Palmer diving to his right and the ball going to his left and into the net, the Montenegrin’s third goal in three Championship games this season. The goal meant Town have now gone 22 games without keeping a clean sheet, tying a club record from 1954/55. The Blues started to take control but with too many passes still going astray. On the quarter hour, Davis did well on the left and crossed low towards Hirst, but Lewis Gibson got in ahead of the Town number nine to clear.

On 21, after a spell of possession, if not always the most composed, Johnson struck a powerful effort from the edge of the box past home keeper Daniel Iversen’s left post. Two minutes later, Clarke was found wide on the right, brought the ball forward into the area and hit a cross-shot which was cleared. Town had reacted well to going behind with their 4,000-plus fans giving their their full backing. In the 26th minute, Philogene brought the ball inside from the left with two defenders hanging onto him and was eventually brought down but having had the opportunity to pass to Szmodics or Clarke, who were in the clear inside the box. Andrew Hughes was shown the game’s first yellow card. Town continued to see most of the ball with Preston happy to sit back on their lead and look for breaks. On 36, Matusiwa was dispossessed on the Town right and Greaves was forced to step across to intercept a ball forward for Michael Smith. Four minutes later, Clarke wafted over a superb cross from the right which beat Gibson and reached Hirst behind him. However, with the ball bouncing just in front of him, the Scotland international sent the ball well into the stand. Johnson was shown Town’s first yellow card of the game on 41 for clipping Osmajic on the Preston left. As the half moved into two minutes of injury Szmodics crossed towards Hirst. The striker was unable to get a clean touch on the ball and Clarke momentarily looked like he might get on it until Iversen claimed. Aside from Pol Valentin being booked for a foul on Philogene, that was the last action the half. Having gone behind to the early penalty, the Blues dominated possession without carving out a clear-cut chance, Hirst’s effort from Clarke’s cross having been the best opportunity. Once in front, Preston had been content to sit back and catch Town on breaks, trying to make the most of the Blues’ tendency to give the ball away before getting to the danger zone. Three minutes after the restart, Clarke was sent away on the right and made a first-time pass to Philogene breaking down the middle, but the England U21 international had strayed well offside. Much to the home fans’ amusement, the former Aston Villa man additionally sent his low shot wide. Philogene was tripped just outside the area to the left in the 53rd minute, Clarke hitting the free-kick into the wall and Johnson’s subsequent volley deflecting wide. Following the resultant corner, the ball appeared to strike a Preston hand but the linesman’s waved flag only indicated a Town offside. As the hour-mark approached, Johnson shot over from the edge after the ball had broken to him, then Szmodics seized on an error in the Preston defence but his effort at goal from a tight angle on the right was blocked. The Blues were looking increasingly threatening and in the 62nd minute their slickest move of the game saw Hirst cleverly lay the ball into the path of Clarke breaking into the right of the box but somehow Small managed to stab it behind for a corner, his teammates showing their appreciation. In the 66th minute Town made a triple change, Conor Chaplin, debutant McAteer and Ashley Young replacing Philogene, Clarke and Johnson. Szmodics moved to the left with Chaplin taking his usual number 10 role. McAteer’s first action in a Blues shirt was to win a corner, which Iversen spilled and Greaves stabbed at at the far post with the ball appearing to be on its way wide when it was cleared. The new signing had an opportunity to make himself some debut headlines in the 71st minute when Matusiwa’s excellent pass played in Szmodics. A defender’s toe stabbed it away from the forward, who still looks a little off full sharpness, and fell to McAteer, but his shot flew well over. Preston made a treble change of their own a minute later, Daniel Jebbison, Odeluga Offiah and Stefan Thordarson replacing Smith, Valentin and Alfie Devine. Town made their final two changes on 77 Szmodics, who had been booed throughout for his Blackburn connections, and Matusiwa, who had had by far his most influential game for the Blues, making way for debutant Akpom and Jens Cajuste. Preston switched Hughes for Liam Lindsay. Goalscorer Osmajic was booked in the 82nd minute for failing to retreat as Town prepared to take a goal-kick. Moments later, Small threw himself to ground holding his face as he saw the ball out ahead of McAteer, the home fans baying for a red card. Referee Donohue eventually booked McAteer and then Small, much to the delight of the Town support, who clearly felt the Preston left-back was trying to get the Blues debutant sent off. Town kept pushing for an equaliser as the game moved towards the end of the scheduled 90, a Blues corner flashing across the area from the left as seven additional minutes were announced. Four minutes into added time, Preston were unable to clear a free-kick on the right, the ball eventually falling to Jack Taylor on the edge of the area but his shot failed to trouble Iversen, who saved comfortably. Ali McCann was booked for a foul on Akpom as the new loanee broke forward with Town unable to make anything of the free-kick. Within a minute, Hirst did well to keep the ball in on the right of the box and played back to Chaplin, but his strike was blocked. In the dying seconds, Young crossed low from the right towards McAteer, who tried to get Chaplin on the ball but it was eventually cleared and referee Donohue’s whistle brought the game to an end.

Another frustrating afternoon for the Blues, who dominated after going behind but huffed and puffed for the most part in and around the penalty area, while Preston defended resolutely. Aside from the penalty, keeper Palmer didn’t have a save to make. Even though they were far from fluent, they created a handful of openings but were unable to make the most of them, Hirst’s opportunity in the first half, Philogene straying offside in the early second-half break, Small’s interception ahead of Clarke, McAteer blazing over and Taylor failing to get a clean strike towards the end. Town’s tough opening to the season is looking tougher having taken only two points from their first three games and now after falling to their first defeat, which leaves them 18th in the early season table. The Blues, who still have significant transfer business to be done before the window closes, are next in action at home to Derby County next Saturday. Preston: Iversen, Storey, Gibson, Hughes (Lindsay 78), Valentin (Thordarson 73), Whiteman (c), McCann, Small, Devine (Offiah 73), Smith (Jebbison 73), Osmajic. Unused: Walton, Vukcevic, Carroll, Dobbin, Gryba. Ipswich: Palmer, Johnson (Young 66), O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa (Cajuste 77), Taylor, Clarke (McAteer 66), Szmodics (Akpom 77), Philogene (Chaplin 66), Hirst. Unused: Walton, Young, Woolfenden, Kipre, Ogbene. Referee: Matthew Donohue (Manchester).

Photo: Matchday Images



oioihardy added 17:07 - Aug 23

Mckenna needs to have a long hard look at himself .

He doesn't make formation changes , slow build up . Think hes been found out tbh . Too stubborn to change formation?



Playing the same players in starting 11 each week expecting a different result will never happe 18

BangaloreBlues added 17:07 - Aug 23

Three games played, four shots on target.

Three games played, two goals scored - one a penalty and one an own goal.

Three games played, no goal from open play.

These stats speak for themselves.

All this money spent and we just can't score.

We've got some of the best players in this division, so there comes a time when you have to - dare I say it - question the playing style and the tactics from the manager.

I'm hoping these are early season teething problems, but at his rate we will be in the bottom three, not the top six. 23

aas1010 added 17:08 - Aug 23

Shocking result . Need more firepower , midfield so so . And a kick up the backside , before it’s too late 9

hello66 added 17:09 - Aug 23

We are starting to look very threatening it’s our last touch that’s letting us down.

We have to remember, we are building a brand-new team here!!!



we need few more games…..we just got unlucky today.



Keep the faith !!!…. If you watched it live, you can see it starting to come together.



A couple more additions in the next week or so! 8

CustardCream added 17:09 - Aug 23

That was awful, I don’t care how well Preston defended, I don’t care how soft the penalty was. It was awful.



We are absolutely miles off it, despite having the Championship ‘God squad’. A lot of us have been quick to criticise MA and the transfer window so far, but today is on McKenna. It’s no secret how Preston play but we looked completely at a loss of how to handle them.



Leif Davis is arguably the best player in the Championship when played in the correct role, why on earth is he being instructed to come inside.

We’re edging towards that dreaded ‘McKenna has no plan B’ conversation again.



The only league goal we’ve scored by ourselves this season was a dubious last minute penalty, this is worrying.



With the millions and millions spent I genuinely don’t think this team is any better than the one that started the Championship season two years ago.



Only Matusiwa played well today. 14

55015Deltic added 17:09 - Aug 23

McKennas got a lot to do. A lot to sort out.

Transfers a disaster.

Whole team look devoid of confidence and belief.

No Plan B.

We can’t score!

McKenna needs to earn his salary….

Will wait until new Team blends but we can’t defend can’t score. Midfield is wanting.. 10

Reuser2000 added 17:09 - Aug 23

Absolute Joke. 4 shots on target in 3 championship games. 1 a penalty in the 95th minute, 1 goal in open play against Southampton which was an own goal and 2 pea rollers against Preston!! Absolutely shocking devoid of any ideas. We are so predictable I think my 5 year old son could put out a team to counteract McKennas tactics. No plan B!!! McKenna needs to sort this out ASAP!!! 15

bringonbrazil added 17:11 - Aug 23

Oh my. Dreadful. I think too much training with the likes of Al Hamedi. Sunday league. -1

Ipswichbusiness added 17:12 - Aug 23

Poor start, bad result. However, I am sure that we will improve as the group gels. 5

Dermot88 added 17:14 - Aug 23

Dear oh dear... no one expected us to start like this. Personally I think the main reason we gained out victories last time out in the champ was mainly due to the togetherness of the squad and the sense of belief that we could conquer anyone.

Now we don't have that group the tactics need to change. Mckenna ball is no more unfortunately... 7

BlueRuin69 added 17:15 - Aug 23

Why not try two up front when we are clearly struggling to break down a stubborn Preston defence, so so poor 9

1960H added 17:15 - Aug 23

Very poor, we are clearly suffering the hangover of relegation lacking in confidence and with a midfield that is below standard, unfortunately Taylor is not up to it, in the wide positions Clarke and Philogene appear to be too lightweight. This current situation reminds me of 2002 when we were relegated under Burley, he was gone inside a couple of months and if McKenna does not sort this out quickly I can see the owners losing patience and he will be out of the door! 11

pablo123 added 17:15 - Aug 23

Absolutely disgraceful , no tempo , hardly any shots , awful transfer window , we are lost !! And our owners won't put up with this !! 8

blue86 added 17:16 - Aug 23

Well, what a horrible start! Only thing is, Southampton and Sheff Utd in pretty much the same boat. Think the hangover from losing games in the prem, we have lost our confidence, plus seen alot of outgoings. Window ain't been the best has it? Think it will take some time, but defo need another striker to compete and give us a different option. And as much as I rate McKenna, let's try something different? 3 at the back, or play two upfront (I know a bit hard at the mo) but teams all know, we just set up the same way!? Gutted, but think it will take a bit of time. 9

ImAbeliever added 17:16 - Aug 23

Dirty Preston. -5

Witneyblue added 17:16 - Aug 23

Usual rubbish will come from the managers assessment

Transfers in

1 40 year old

1 36 year old

A forward unfit

Midfielder unfit

There is the problem 9

Gforce added 17:17 - Aug 23

Well if that dreadful performance doesn't tell our owners we need 4/5 quality additions, nothing will.

Plenty of possession, but no cutting edge whatsoever.

Central midfield very average,even at this level and nothing up front.

Even the scum are still above us ffs.

Seven points off the top already, not looking good is it !

3

delias_cheesy_flaps added 17:17 - Aug 23

No need to say anything other than 3 games, 4 shots on target! 5

ChrisR added 17:17 - Aug 23

Six wins from the last 47 games since Aug 24 .

Can't see US owners sticking with this much longer . 11

arablue added 17:18 - Aug 23

Poor results that is true. But got to keep the faith and trust the process...and a striker before the transfer window closes. 1

ImAbeliever added 17:19 - Aug 23

ThaiBlue added 17:20 - Aug 23

We could play there all night and not score huff and puff footy not a great watch. 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:23 - Aug 23

I don't usually criticise, but that was disappointing. We looked as if we could have played two days without scoring. For all our domination and quite nice passing play, we were toothless. There seemed to be a big gap to be filled between midfield and attack - I hope we're still looking for that dominating midfielder. That Naarwich also lost is only small comfort. Hope we can get all our new signings sorted next week and start our season from there. COYB! 7

blueboy1981 added 17:23 - Aug 23

Am I surprised ? - NO ! - disappointed ? - YES !

We have a well proven One Truck Pony as a Manager - who’s record now is diabolical over recent times and many games.

My Critics are most welcome to trawl through ALL my past posts and predictions - and you’ll see it’s NOT me that is delusional !!

You do not WIN Football Matches with only Four (4) shots on target throughout almost 400 minutes of Football.

However, we are doing a fine job of proving the Bookies WRONG already - in August - another unwanted record it seems. 9

