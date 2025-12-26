Millwall 0-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Friday, 26th Dec 2025 13:55

The Blues’ game with Millwall at the Den remains 0-0 at half-time.

Town made two changes from the team which won 3-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with Ivan Azon and Kasey McAteer coming into the XI.

Azon replaced George Hirst, who is out for a number of weeks with a groin injury, as the number nine, while McAteer took over wide on the right from Sindre Walle Egeli, who dropped to the bench.

Wes Burns made his return to the squad as a sub having been unavailable since January after suffering an ACL injury at Liverpool.

For Millwall, Caleb Taylor, Macaulay Langstaff and Joe Bryan came into the starting XI with Danny McNamara, Zak Sturge and Thierno Ballo dropping to the bench.

There was indecision in the home side’s defence in the opening seconds, keeper Max Crocombe rushing off his line to clear ahead of Azon after some hesitancy from his central defenders.

In the second minute, with the game beginning in a surprisingly open manner, Leif Davis cut back from the left of the area to Azor Matusiwa, but the Dutchman’s first touch let him down when in a good position to shoot on the 18-yard line.

On five, Lions skipper Liam Cooper was found in space on the right of the area after a Town attack had broken down and his cross was turned towards goal by Mihailo Ivanovic which Christian Walton, making his 100th league start for the club, pushed away.

Moments later, the Town keeper appeared to indicate that someone in the crowd was shining something in his eyes ahead of a Millwall long throw, referee Tim Robinson subsequently approaching the fourth official.

In the ninth minute, Camiel Neghi wasted a promising opportunity for the home side by tamely curling a free-kick from just outside the area into the wall.

Soon after, Alfie Doughty crossed from the right and Ivanovic nodded into the ground to Walton.

Millwall were looking threatening and in the 12th minute Walton was forced to make a superb stop to keep the scores level.

Doughty again crossed from the right and Caleb Taylor’s angled header looked destined for the top corner until Walton got across to palm it away.

On 18, Marcelino Nunez hit the top of the wall with a free-kick and after the resultant corner was cleared to the edge of the box, hooked back towards goal, the ball striking a defender and almost falling for McAteer.

Within a minute, the former Leicester man flicked a header into Crocombe’s arms from a Nunez cross, the Chilean having left Ivanovic in his wake with a clever turn.

After Millwall’s spell of pressure, the Blues were on top and as the 20th minute approached, Davis crossed from the left but neither McAteer nor Azon were able to get a clean contact on it under pressure.

A minute later, Jens Cajuste, making his 50th league appearance for the Blues, brought the ball in from the right before hitting a shot just over.

In the 26th minute, Nunez got the ball over the wall from 25 yards out but failed to test Crocombe, who claimed to his right.

On 32, the Blues took a free-kick quickly just inside their own half and McAteer was sent away and brought the ball to the edge of the area before being challenged as he shot.

Millwall began to see more of the ball, Town not helping themselves by giving it away too easily in their own half, and in the 36th minute Neghli struck a shot from distance which Walton saved down to his left.

But the Blues quickly restored their dominance and as the half moved into its final five minutes Jaden Philogene won the ball not far inside the Lions’ half and brought into the area before losing control just as he was about to shoot.

That was the last chance of a half which Town had dominated for long spells but without finding the final pass or finish, despite having got in dangerous areas on a number of occasions.

Millwall came closest to going in front with Walton making another outstanding save to thwart Taylor’s header.

The Blues will feel they should win this from here with the subs again likely to have to play their part.

Millwall: Crocombe, Taylor, Crama, Cooper (c), Bryan, Doughty, Mitchell, Emakhu, Neghli, Langstaff, Ivanovic. Subs: Benda, McNamara, Sturge, Ballo, Leonard, Matthews, Bangura-Williams, Harding, Howland.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, McAteer, Nunez, Philogene, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Young, Johnson, Taylor, Burns, Walle Egeli, J Clarke, Akpom. Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex).

Photo: Matchday Images