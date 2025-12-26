|Millwall 0 v 0 Ipswich Town
EFL Championship
Friday, 26th December 2025 Kick-off 13:00
Millwall 0-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report
Friday, 26th Dec 2025 14:58
The Blues’ festive fixtures got under way with a 0-0 draw with Millwall at the Den. Town were largely in control of the game but tested home keeper Max Crocombe all too infrequently, while Christian Walton in the Blues’ goal made the afternoon’s outstanding save in the first half.
Town made two changes from the team which won 3-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with Ivan Azon and Kasey McAteer coming into the XI.
Azon replaced George Hirst, who is out for a number of weeks with a groin injury, as the number nine, while McAteer took over wide on the right from Sindre Walle Egeli, who dropped to the bench.
Wes Burns made his return to the squad as a sub having been unavailable since January after suffering an ACL injury at Liverpool.
For Millwall, Caleb Taylor, Macaulay Langstaff and Joe Bryan came into the starting XI with Danny McNamara, Zak Sturge and Thierno Ballo dropping to the bench.
There was indecision in the home side’s defence in the opening seconds, keeper Crocombe rushing off his line to clear ahead of Azon after some he sitancy from his central defenders.
In the second minute, with the game beginning in a surprisingly open manner, Leif Davis cut back from the left of the area to Azor Matusiwa, but the Dutchman’s first touch let him down when in a good position to shoot on the 18-yard line.
On five, Lions skipper Liam Cooper was found in space on the right of the area after a Town attack had broken down and his cross was turned towards goal by Mihailo Ivanovic which Walton, making his 100th league start for the club, pushed away.
Moments later, the Town keeper appeared to indicate that someone in the crowd was shining something in his eyes ahead of a Millwall long throw, referee Tim Robinson subsequently approaching the fourth official.
In the ninth minute, Camiel Neghi wasted a promising opportunity for the home side by tamely curling a free-kick from just outside the area into the wall.
Soon after, Alfie Doughty crossed from the right and Ivanovic nodded into the ground to Walton.
Millwall were looking threatening and in the 12th minute Walton was forced to make a superb stop to keep the scores level.
Doughty again crossed from the right and Taylor’s angled header looked destined for the top corner until Walton got across to palm it away.
On 18, Marcelino Nunez hit the top of the wall with a free-kick and after the resultant corner was cleared to the edge of the box, hooked back towards goal, the ball striking a defender and almost falling for McAteer.
Within a minute, the former Leicester man flicked a header into Crocombe’s arms from a Nunez cross, the Chilean having left Ivanovic in his wake with a clever turn.
After Millwall’s spell of pressure, the Blues were on top and as the 20th minute approached, Davis crossed from the left but neither McAteer nor Azon were able to get a clean contact on it under pressure.
A minute later, Jens Cajuste, making his 50th league appearance for the Blues, brought the ball in from the right before hitting a shot just over.
In the 26th minute, Nunez got the ball over the wall from 25 yards out but failed to test Crocombe, who claimed to his right.
On 32, the Blues took a free-kick quickly just inside their own half and McAteer was sent away and brought the ball to the edge of the area before being challenged as he shot.
Millwall began to see more of the ball, Town not helping themselves by giving it away too easily in their own half, and in the 36th minute Neghli struck a shot from distance which Walton saved down to his left.
But the Blues quickly restored their dominance and as the half moved into its final five minutes Jaden Philogene won the ball not far inside the Lions’ half and brought into the area before losing control just as he was about to shoot.
That was the last chance of a half which Town had dominated for long spells but without finding the final pass or finish, despite having got in dangerous areas on a number of occasions.
Millwall came closest to going in front with Walton making another outstanding save to thwart Taylor’s header.
The second half began in much the same manner as the first had ended with the Blues on top and taking the game to the home side.
On 46, Philogene laid the ball back to Cedric Kipre on the edge of the box but the Ivorian’s shot was blocked. Moments later, Philogene was booked for showing his frustration after a throw was awarded against him.
The game lost its momentum and pattern following a series of stoppages and in the 56th minute out of nothing Ivanovic scuffed a volley which had Walton scampering to his right to keep out.
At the other end, within a minute, McAteer got into a dangerous position on the right and crossed, only for Azon to bundle it wide at the near post.
Just before the hour, skipper Dara O’Shea gave the ball away in the Town final third, Aidomo Emakhu eventually hitting a shot which Walton batted away. Macaulay Langstaff was subsequently caught offside having been played into a dangerous position in the area.
On 63, Philogene brought the ball inside from the left and shot in a trademark manner but failed to trouble Crocombe, who gathered at his near post.
Two minutes later, Town made their first changes of the afternoon, McAteer and Azon making way for Walle Egeli and Chuba Akpom.
Almost immediately after the changed, Emakhu shot over from the back of the box for the Lions, a deep Tristan Crama cross from the right.
Philogene went close to putting the Blues ahead in the 69th minute. Akpom turned his man midway inside the area as the ball was played into feet, it bouncing out to Philogene, who cut inside and hit a shot from a tight angle which Crocombe saved.
Town were getting a up a head of steam, Philogene having another effort blocked before Walle Egeli shot wide from the right-hand side.
That was Philogene’s last action, the former Aston Villa man making way along with Cajuste for Jack Clarke and Jack Taylor in the 71st minute. Millwall swapped Emakhu for Ballo and Billy Mitchell for Ryan Leonard.
As the match moved into its final quarter of an hour, Nunez just failed to find Akpom with a pass inside the area, then Walle Egeli curled a shot from just outside the area to the right wide.
On 79, with Town keeping up the pressure, Nunez got under a volley from the edge of the box, the ball looping onto the roof of the net.
Two minutes later, Clarke played a low ball from the left across the six-yard area but inches too far in front of Akpom, a Millwall defender hooking behind at the far post.
The home fans thought they’d front following a counter-attack after the resultant corner, but Neghli had been flagged offside long before he rounded Walton and stroked into the empty net.
Neghli was swapped for Ra’ees Bangura-Williams and Bryan for Sturge, before Darnell Furlong was booked for a foul on Ballo.
With three minutes left, Nunez made way for Burns, making his return to first-team action 335 days after suffering his ACL injury at Anfield.
The Blues were unable to threaten again in three minutes of added-on time - surprisingly scant given the stoppages early in the half - and both teams had to be content with a point.
Town, drawing 0-0 for the second time this season, the first away from home, will feel it was a missed opportunity to pick up three points on the road having controlled the game for the most part.
However, they rarely created clear-cut chances with Philogene forcing Crocombe to make his most significant save just before he was subbed and had scruffy spells, while the Lions will feel they had the better of the chances and Walton made the game’s outstanding stop in the first half.
But a draw away against the side sixth in the table can’t be seen as too bad a result, even if the Lions are now without a win in four. Town are in action again away against leaders Coventry on Monday.
Millwall: Crocombe, Taylor, Crama, Cooper (c), Bryan (Sturge 83), Doughty, Mitchell (Ballo 72), Emakhu (Leonard 72), Neghli (Bangura-Williams 83), Langstaff, Ivanovic. Unused: Benda, McNamara, Matthews, Harding, Howland.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste (Taylor 71), McAteer (Walle Egeli 65), Nunez (Burns 87), Philogene (J Clarke 71), Azon (Akpom 65). Unused: Palmer, Greaves, Young, Johnson. Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: Millwall by ad_wilkin
Millwall are now one of the most established teams in the Championship having been in the division since 2017. They narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, finishing eighth, and will be hoping to take the next step this season.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.23 - Magic Moments by The_Flashing_Smile
Hard to know what to make of this one. As we’ve seen so often - no matter the opposition - a disappointing, disjointed first half, which we nevertheless led in.
Championship Preview: Sheffield Wednesday by ad_wilkin
The league’s basement side Sheffield Wednesday provide the perfect opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing performance and result against Leicester.
A Song for Sindre by SpiritOfJohn
Sindre Walle Egeli
Plays for Ipswich Town FC
He can shoot and he can ski
Sindre Walle Egeli
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.22 - Freakshow by The_Flashing_Smile
Your first thought might be typical Ipswich; a couple of steps forward and then a massive one back. The line dancers of the footballing world.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]