Millwall 0-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Friday, 26th Dec 2025 14:58 The Blues’ festive fixtures got under way with a 0-0 draw with Millwall at the Den. Town were largely in control of the game but tested home keeper Max Crocombe all too infrequently, while Christian Walton in the Blues’ goal made the afternoon’s outstanding save in the first half. Town made two changes from the team which won 3-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with Ivan Azon and Kasey McAteer coming into the XI. Azon replaced George Hirst, who is out for a number of weeks with a groin injury, as the number nine, while McAteer took over wide on the right from Sindre Walle Egeli, who dropped to the bench. Wes Burns made his return to the squad as a sub having been unavailable since January after suffering an ACL injury at Liverpool. For Millwall, Caleb Taylor, Macaulay Langstaff and Joe Bryan came into the starting XI with Danny McNamara, Zak Sturge and Thierno Ballo dropping to the bench. There was indecision in the home side’s defence in the opening seconds, keeper Crocombe rushing off his line to clear ahead of Azon after some he sitancy from his central defenders. In the second minute, with the game beginning in a surprisingly open manner, Leif Davis cut back from the left of the area to Azor Matusiwa, but the Dutchman’s first touch let him down when in a good position to shoot on the 18-yard line. On five, Lions skipper Liam Cooper was found in space on the right of the area after a Town attack had broken down and his cross was turned towards goal by Mihailo Ivanovic which Walton, making his 100th league start for the club, pushed away. Moments later, the Town keeper appeared to indicate that someone in the crowd was shining something in his eyes ahead of a Millwall long throw, referee Tim Robinson subsequently approaching the fourth official. In the ninth minute, Camiel Neghi wasted a promising opportunity for the home side by tamely curling a free-kick from just outside the area into the wall. Soon after, Alfie Doughty crossed from the right and Ivanovic nodded into the ground to Walton. Millwall were looking threatening and in the 12th minute Walton was forced to make a superb stop to keep the scores level. Doughty again crossed from the right and Taylor’s angled header looked destined for the top corner until Walton got across to palm it away. On 18, Marcelino Nunez hit the top of the wall with a free-kick and after the resultant corner was cleared to the edge of the box, hooked back towards goal, the ball striking a defender and almost falling for McAteer. Within a minute, the former Leicester man flicked a header into Crocombe’s arms from a Nunez cross, the Chilean having left Ivanovic in his wake with a clever turn. After Millwall’s spell of pressure, the Blues were on top and as the 20th minute approached, Davis crossed from the left but neither McAteer nor Azon were able to get a clean contact on it under pressure. A minute later, Jens Cajuste, making his 50th league appearance for the Blues, brought the ball in from the right before hitting a shot just over. In the 26th minute, Nunez got the ball over the wall from 25 yards out but failed to test Crocombe, who claimed to his right. On 32, the Blues took a free-kick quickly just inside their own half and McAteer was sent away and brought the ball to the edge of the area before being challenged as he shot. Millwall began to see more of the ball, Town not helping themselves by giving it away too easily in their own half, and in the 36th minute Neghli struck a shot from distance which Walton saved down to his left. But the Blues quickly restored their dominance and as the half moved into its final five minutes Jaden Philogene won the ball not far inside the Lions’ half and brought into the area before losing control just as he was about to shoot. That was the last chance of a half which Town had dominated for long spells but without finding the final pass or finish, despite having got in dangerous areas on a number of occasions. Millwall came closest to going in front with Walton making another outstanding save to thwart Taylor’s header. The second half began in much the same manner as the first had ended with the Blues on top and taking the game to the home side. On 46, Philogene laid the ball back to Cedric Kipre on the edge of the box but the Ivorian’s shot was blocked. Moments later, Philogene was booked for showing his frustration after a throw was awarded against him. The game lost its momentum and pattern following a series of stoppages and in the 56th minute out of nothing Ivanovic scuffed a volley which had Walton scampering to his right to keep out. At the other end, within a minute, McAteer got into a dangerous position on the right and crossed, only for Azon to bundle it wide at the near post. Just before the hour, skipper Dara O’Shea gave the ball away in the Town final third, Aidomo Emakhu eventually hitting a shot which Walton batted away. Macaulay Langstaff was subsequently caught offside having been played into a dangerous position in the area. On 63, Philogene brought the ball inside from the left and shot in a trademark manner but failed to trouble Crocombe, who gathered at his near post. Two minutes later, Town made their first changes of the afternoon, McAteer and Azon making way for Walle Egeli and Chuba Akpom. Almost immediately after the changed, Emakhu shot over from the back of the box for the Lions, a deep Tristan Crama cross from the right. Philogene went close to putting the Blues ahead in the 69th minute. Akpom turned his man midway inside the area as the ball was played into feet, it bouncing out to Philogene, who cut inside and hit a shot from a tight angle which Crocombe saved. Town were getting a up a head of steam, Philogene having another effort blocked before Walle Egeli shot wide from the right-hand side. That was Philogene’s last action, the former Aston Villa man making way along with Cajuste for Jack Clarke and Jack Taylor in the 71st minute. Millwall swapped Emakhu for Ballo and Billy Mitchell for Ryan Leonard. As the match moved into its final quarter of an hour, Nunez just failed to find Akpom with a pass inside the area, then Walle Egeli curled a shot from just outside the area to the right wide. On 79, with Town keeping up the pressure, Nunez got under a volley from the edge of the box, the ball looping onto the roof of the net. Two minutes later, Clarke played a low ball from the left across the six-yard area but inches too far in front of Akpom, a Millwall defender hooking behind at the far post. The home fans thought they’d front following a counter-attack after the resultant corner, but Neghli had been flagged offside long before he rounded Walton and stroked into the empty net. Neghli was swapped for Ra’ees Bangura-Williams and Bryan for Sturge, before Darnell Furlong was booked for a foul on Ballo. With three minutes left, Nunez made way for Burns, making his return to first-team action 335 days after suffering his ACL injury at Anfield. The Blues were unable to threaten again in three minutes of added-on time - surprisingly scant given the stoppages early in the half - and both teams had to be content with a point. Town, drawing 0-0 for the second time this season, the first away from home, will feel it was a missed opportunity to pick up three points on the road having controlled the game for the most part. However, they rarely created clear-cut chances with Philogene forcing Crocombe to make his most significant save just before he was subbed and had scruffy spells, while the Lions will feel they had the better of the chances and Walton made the game’s outstanding stop in the first half. But a draw away against the side sixth in the table can’t be seen as too bad a result, even if the Lions are now without a win in four. Town are in action again away against leaders Coventry on Monday. Millwall: Crocombe, Taylor, Crama, Cooper (c), Bryan (Sturge 83), Doughty, Mitchell (Ballo 72), Emakhu (Leonard 72), Neghli (Bangura-Williams 83), Langstaff, Ivanovic. Unused: Benda, McNamara, Matthews, Harding, Howland. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste (Taylor 71), McAteer (Walle Egeli 65), Nunez (Burns 87), Philogene (J Clarke 71), Azon (Akpom 65). Unused: Palmer, Greaves, Young, Johnson. Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex). Photo: Matchday Images



ITFCSG added 15:00 - Dec 26

Another typical $hitty away result with invisible players and headless chickens running around all game. 1st half was sleep inducing, might as well have played with 9 men. We could have played all day and still not found the back of the net. Why wasn’t the useless Azon and McAteer hauled off at the start of the 2nd half. Most expensive squad in the EFL after spending close to £150 million we failed to beat a Millwall team we easily dispatched in 23/24. A clinical striker is a must in Jan. McK again clueless, so much for his vaunted 2nd half subs. What an all-round pathetic performance. 3

NorthStandOracle added 15:01 - Dec 26

Reasonable performance by and large but again lacking any goal threat whatsoever without Jaden or Clarke doing anything. Work to do in January as we’ve all known for past 2 months. League is not the best is it so it’s there for the taking but we’ve need to make the necessary additions and I’m sure we’ll be there or thereabouts come the end. -2

AYACCA added 15:01 - Dec 26

Another poor performance which sadly is our default this season. 6

Saxonblue74 added 15:03 - Dec 26

An OK point, away at the den isn't easy. Substitutions seemed a bit pointless to me, really getting on top with good work from Philogene and McAteer then they're taken off? -7

NorthStandOracle added 15:03 - Dec 26

As above poster has put Mcateer and Azon nowhere near it. Chuba useless and egeli nowhere near a top two winger yet. Thought Nunez did well today but also need to see more from Cajuste. Talented squad on paper but still not gelling and curious why not after 6 months into the season 4

bluesissy added 15:04 - Dec 26

2 points definitely dropped....most expensive squad shoots blanks again...for a team hoping to challenge for promotion our striking options stink...and that will be our downfall. 7

TimmyH added 15:04 - Dec 26

hhmmmm...if there's one over bearing thing that will stick with me this first half of the season and it would be lots of possession and no threat particularly away from home and this game was no different.



We had about 70% possession 2nd half and did we get a shot on target, no threat, no real quality into the box. Millwall were disappointing and still makes me wonder how they get near or in the play-offs?...but if they largely defend they know they'll get a point against a blunt Ipswich team. Other than the Swansea and QPR games we have only scored 8 goals from the other 9 away games...says it all!



Kipre good again today, but might just give Walton MOTM but as for all the attacking/creative players wouldn't mark any of them above 6, McAteer 1st half was again awful. 7

AJW1971 added 15:07 - Dec 26

Again lots of huff and puff and lack of quality in final third

Another disappointing watch 4

Gforce added 15:08 - Dec 26

All the possession in the world, but as usual absolutely nothing up front.

Two new strikers badly needed in January or forget promotion. 0

jas0999 added 15:14 - Dec 26

For context:With the investment in this squad, a highly paid manager, the only acceptable outcome this season is automatic promotion. Millwall are not Manchester City, they also had no fit midfielders and missing their best player.



Sadly, the bar is so low, that even the author of this article thinks it’s not a bad point. Wow! This was another really poor performance. KM got to completely wrong and despite millions a millions at his disposal failed to turn it around. How on earth anyone thinks 2/12 points from last four away games is acceptable is beyond me. Are the board really happy to pay KM an eye watering sum for such mediocre performances? We must now BEAT Coventry. Anything less after this latest showing won’t be good enough.



Sadly, so many poor players. We really did get the summer recruitment wrong. The chap up front - really So manny others.



KM really needs to buck up and start winning away games. Hopefully Ashton is reading the riot act … again.



Very poor. 3

delias_cheesy_flaps added 15:15 - Dec 26

We were finally building up a head of steam until the substitutions, another lacklustre performance! 3

Linkboy13 added 15:16 - Dec 26

Another gutless away performance with only Nunez showing any effort . McKenna needs to sort out the team spirit on the pitch we've had players arguing on the pitch with one player having to be held back by teammates. 0

blueboy1981 added 15:17 - Dec 26

When will people realise, and thus accept, that the ‘team’ and players play to the Manager / Coach instructions.

That’s where your focus needs to be - he has the Rolls Royce of the Championship at his disposal, and learns nothing from game to game.

He hasn’t a clue how to use what he has at his disposal.

More proof today - as expected ABSOLUTELY PUNCHLESS away performance !! 7

SussexTractor added 15:18 - Dec 26

Away performances have been inconsistent. No urgency in the team and a lack of a striker might mean promotion is a distant hope. 3

blueboy1981 added 15:19 - Dec 26

One Trick Pony !! - knows no other. 5

Expatractor added 15:22 - Dec 26

There's absolutely no way town will make the automatic promotion spots this year playing at this standard. Having watch quite a few matches this year even our good results have been achieved with a certain amount of fortune. It's so tight from 3rd down we could be out of the playoff spots come the New Year. I think it is fair to question why some of the players were released to be replaced by some pretty mediocre apparently unmotivated players. Town a terrible watch these days. 9

mow_the_lawn added 15:23 - Dec 26

I do not understand why O’Shea is the main player to play out from defence, he doesn’t have the concentration as as soon as his first option is closed off, he seem to mis-control the ball keeps giving it away. It’s not his strength so I don’t see why we don’t play it to Kipre instead of we still insist on playing through the middle each time. Teams are fast working out to force it to O’Shea gives them more opportunities.



We have so much talent and potential in our squad compared to other teams around us but it seems the players are shackled in how they play other than Philogene, Clarke and Egeli. Other players need more freedom. 5

Michael101 added 15:26 - Dec 26

2 points in the last 4 away game's, hardly promotion form ,looks like championship football next season. 5

Bert added 15:27 - Dec 26

Most definitely poor up front and unable to puncture a resolute defence with a through pass. We should expect more but I certainly don’t have a hang up about KMcK’s salary. Pointless fixating on that. 2

johnwarksshorts added 15:27 - Dec 26

Not really a game to get the pulse rate going. O'Shea gave me a couple of twitchy moments though. Only positive is Matisiwa didnt get booked.. We need more dynamism, more energy and move ball quicker. Not good enough. 1

Nottsblue66 added 15:31 - Dec 26

2 points dropped today hull will not lose to sheff weds and will go 2 points clear of us could be 5 if we fail to beat Coventry and Boro will not lose to Blackburn.

I have no faith in M.A & McKenna finding a decent striker just look at the 2 crap he has brought in akpon & azon

McKenna is on 5 M a year and needs to be doing better but for me I don't think he has anything more to give 3

bignics added 15:33 - Dec 26

The 5 mill 1 trick pony fails again! So slow so repetitive so boring I think if we played until the new year we wouldn’t have scored we are actually quite boring! 3

Broadbent23 added 15:33 - Dec 26

We knew without GH are patterns of play had to change. Therefore a clean sheet away from home is good. O'Neill knows Ipswich well and Millwall are trying to get back into the play offs. So 0-0 is fair. Therefore no Boxing day luck to score. We move onto Coventry. This will be a tight season. So believe in the process. -4

jas0999 added 15:36 - Dec 26

Remember, we won 4-0 at Millwall in promotion season. Their team today wasn’t much better. Very poor. 2

Expatractor added 15:36 - Dec 26

I actually think the relegated team last year were quite a bit better than the current squad. Town were probably worth another 10 points last year, not saying good enough to have stayed up but we didn't get the rub of the green 24/25. The players who have been allowed to leave didn't all move their careers upwards which you have to question the decision to let them go in the first place. 1

