Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Beaten By Fulham
Friday, 9th Jan 2026 22:58

Town’s U21s fell to only their second Premier League 2 defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-1 by Fulham at the JobServe Community Stadium this evening.

The Whites took the lead against a younger than usual U21s side - Cameron Humphreys has moved on loan to Huddersfield, while Elkan Baggott and Fin Barbrook will be in action with the first team against Blackpool in the FA Cup tomorrow - in the 38th minute through Aaron Loupalo-Bi.

Three minutes later, it was 2-0, Jayden Quashie doubling the visitors’ lead with Town’s only reply Afi Adebayo’s 73rd minute strike.

Town, whose two Premier League 2 defeats have come in their last two matches, remain top of the table but now only a point ahead of Fulham in second and Manchester United in third with the Cottagers having a game in hand and the Red Devils two.

U21s: Williamson, Mthunzi, Boniface, Shabazz-Edwards, Wilkinson, Carr (c), Adebayo (Lewis 85), Compton (Wood 46), L Fletcher, Pitts, Ayinde (Oudnie-Morgan 46). Unused: W Fletcher, Sains.

Fulham, McNally (c), De Jesus, Esenga, Nsasi, Walters (Cooke 90), Chingwaro, Zepa, Gofford (Ali Wahid 69), Loupalo-Bi (Wingate 90), Quashie, Olyott (Casey 69). Sub not used: Kaiser.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026