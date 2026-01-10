Greaves: Enjoyable Win and On to the Next Round

Saturday, 10th Jan 2026 19:10 by Kallum Brisset

Town defender Jacob Greaves felt the Blues were more than deserving of their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup after their 2-1 victory over League One side Blackpool at Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna celebrated his 200th match in charge as his side controlled proceedings without having the goals to show for it, with 31 shots, 14 corners, and more than 70 per cent possession.

Jaden Philogene opened the scoring with his 10th goal of the campaign — all of which have come on Suffolk soil — before Greaves made sure of victory in the final few minutes of the tie.

There was still time for Ashley Fletcher to convert a consolation stoppage-time penalty, but Greaves was generally pleased with the display that earned Town a fifth straight home victory.

“It was an enjoyable one,” he said. “Individually, I thought I done okay in the game. I thought the lads were good, we were probably missing that second goal to kill the game and make it a bit easier for ourselves because the longer it’s 1-0, they smell opportunities a little bit.

“They caused a few problems with the long direct kicks that we probably need to be a bit better at and can learn from moving forward in the league. Overall, I would say three points but it’s a cup game. It’s a win and we’re into the next round.

“2-0 would have been nicer and the clean sheet would have been nicer, but sometimes football goes like that. If there’s VAR, the penalty gets overturned which is a frustrating one for me because you want to keep a clean sheet. A 2-1 win and a goal is nice.

“I was happy with my own performance. A bit disappointed with the pen, I’ll have to see it back. I felt like I got the ball and the ref maybe wanted to give something at the end of the game as he didn’t really have anything to do all afternoon. It is what it is.

“At the end of the day, we’ve won so we don’t want to dwell on it too much and focus on the positives. I was really happy with where my game was at today.”

Greaves was delighted to get back on the scoresheet, heading home Ashley Young’s corner for his second goal of the season from just a yard out after he beat Blackpool goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the air.

He said: “My last one was Derby so it was obviously nice to score, relax and take a bit of the pressure off ourselves with the goal and make it a little bit easier. Two minutes later, we conceded a penalty.

“If I can help the lads out in any way, I’m delighted to do that. I need to cause a few more problems in their box anyway, so to do it today I thought it was a great ball by Ash.

“He puts it on the money every time, he’s got unbelievable quality. Even at 40, he’s not lost his quality. I’m buzzing.”

Arguably just as important as his goalscoring exploits were two important blocks made in either half, when Danny Imray and Fletcher were kept out by the lunging and heroic Greaves.

As a defender, the 25-year-old was delighted with his contribution.

“I wouldn’t say as good as the goal, but the two blocks today to help the lads out,” he said. “The first one was at an important time as well, it was 0-0 and I just threw myself at it and didn’t know too much about it.

“The second one was more difficult, I did yoga last week with my missus which is why I managed to get my leg up into that position, so I’ll give her a bit of credit for that.

“The second one was probably a little bit better, Palms [Alex Palmer] said after that was the best he’s seen so that made me feel a million dollars. If I can help the lads out in that way, I will.”

While the FA Cup may have lost some of its prestige in recent decades, the competition still holds its magic for many of those involved.

Greaves recalled watching his boyhood side Hull City in the final against Arsenal in 2014, and admitted he has dreams of playing under the iconic arch at Wembley Stadium.

Town, having won the trophy in 1978, have now reached the fourth round for a fourth successive season and are only three wins away from the semi-finals.

“At all my clubs, I’ve not really played much in the FA Cup for some reason,” Greaves said. “This time around, I’ve got the opportunity to play in it and I really enjoy it.

“It’s probably the best competition in England, you grow up watching the FA Cup and I’ve been to the final when Hull played Arsenal. They beat Sheffield United in the semis and they were in the Championship at the time.

“We know that we’ve got an opportunity to go far with the squad that we’ve got. It’s a real opportunity to perform and show what we’ve got as a squad.

“The lads that have not really played that much this season have come in today and shown how good they can play and show the fitness levels that they’ve got that they can churn out 90 minutes today. It will be good all round for the future.

“I’ll always love to play at Wembley, I walked out with my dad at Wembley and that was a special time. I’ve never played there so I’d obviously love to play there, but we’re only through the first round so we’ve got a long way to go.

“The semis are at Wembley and it’s only three more. We’ll have three big games hopefully to try and reach that.

“Everyone would love a day out at Wembley, you look at the fans today and I know it’s easy to say but fair play to them. It is freezing and I didn’t see an empty seat out there so a real credit to them.

“I’m sure if we’re fortunate to get to somewhere like Wembley if we get the results that we want, it would be an unbelievable day.”

Asked who he wants to get in Monday’s fourth round draw, Greaves added: “I’ll obviously take a big Prem side, an Arsenal away or something like that would be nice. But I wouldn’t mind going to a lower league team with a nice pitch, I’d like that as well.”

Photo: TWTD