Former Boss Hurst Returns to Boston

Wednesday, 14th Jan 2026 15:40

Former Blues boss Paul Hurst has returned to Enterprise National League Boston United as their manager.

Hurst was previously jointly in charge of the Pilgrims alongside Rob Scott between 2009 and 2011 takes over from Graham Coughlan, who was sacked last week.

The 51-year-old is joined at the Lincolnshire side by his one-time Town assistant Chris Doig.

In his initial spell with Boston, they won three trophies during 2009/10, among them promotion from the UniBond Premier League via the play-offs.

The next season, the Pilgrims were looking set for promotion before Grimsby swooped and took Hurst and Scott to Blundell Park.

Chairman David Newton said: “We are delighted that Paul has agreed to rejoin Boston United. We enjoyed great success during his previous spell at the club, along with Rob Scott, which led to a very successful period for Paul – and I was delighted to see him rise to managing in the Championship.

“I am sure some will point to the way Rob and Paul departed the club back in 2011. I had no issue with their ambition to manage at a higher level – but did not feel that it was done in the correct manner.

“The matter was dealt with at the time – and the club received the right compensation for their move. That drew a line under things for me, and I was delighted when Paul continued to bring teams over for pre-season fixtures, and we have kept in touch ever since.

“I am also delighted that Chris Doig has agreed to join Paul, once again, as his assistant which completes a very successful management team.

“Sadly that does mean that we have had to part company with Lee Bullen. It has been an absolute pleasure having Lee at our club. Not only is he an excellent coach, but also a top man with respect and good values. He leaves with huge thanks from ourselves – and very best wishes for the future.

“This is a key appointment for the club as we seek to not only cement our place in the National League but hopefully build on that going forward. As with all managers, we will support Paul all we can to achieve the club's ambitions.

“The support home and away has been just brilliant these past two seasons, so I am sure everyone will pull together as we move into this new chapter for the club.”

Hurst was appointed Town boss in the summer of 2018 after an impressive stint in charge of Shrewsbury, who he took to the League One play-off final.

However, the one-time Rotherham full-back lasted only 149 days, the shortest tenure in the club’s history, before being sacked having won only once.

Hurst’s last management job was back at Shrewsbury, however, he was sacked in November 2024 after just over nine months in charge.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters