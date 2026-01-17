Ex-Blues Coach Grant Sacked By Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town have sacked former Blues first-team coach Lee Grant.

The 42-year-old left the Blues to take charge of the Terriers in May last year but after run which has seen the League One side win only three of their last 12, including a 3-1 loss at Burton Albion today, he has been relieved of his duties.

Despite that run, the West Yorkshiremen, who handed on-loan Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys his debut against the Brewers, are sixth in the table.

A statement on the official Huddersfield website reads: “The decision was made following Saturday afternoon’s loss at Burton Albion, with the result extending a poor run of form that has seen the club victorious just three times in our last 12 Sky Bet League One fixtures.

Terriers owner and chairman Kevin Nagle said: “Entering this season with renewed optimism and hope having proactively reshaped our first team throughout the summer, we were clear about not only our ambitions but how we wanted to achieve them, and the type of team on the pitch we wanted to enjoy alongside our supporters.

“Sadly, on current form, none of those objectives are being met and with just under half of the season remaining, we feel no other option but to make a change to put the side back on track.

“I would like to thank Lee for his efforts and wish him nothing but the best for his future career.

“Our previously stated aims and desires for the season remain the same, and we will be making a change with those ambitions still firmly in mind.”

Grant, who was in charge of Huddersfield for only 36 matches, winning 15, drawing eight and losing 13, joined the Blues in May 2022 after hanging up his gloves having ended his career at Manchester United.

We understand another boss with Blues connections, former Town academy coach and midfielder Liam Manning, is in line to take over with Chris Hogg again set to be his assistant.

The duo left Norwich City following a short spell in November having previously been at Bristol City.

Photo: ITFC