Businesses Around Town Encouraged to Back Blues Ahead of Final Day

Wednesday, 29th Apr 2026 19:11

The Blues and Ipswich Central have launched Town Behind The Team to encourage businesses around Ipswich to turn the town blue and white ahead of Saturday’s crucial final-day-of-the-season game against QPR.

A win would secure the Blues a return to the Premier League after one season away.

Ipswich Central, formed in 2007 to make life in Ipswich town centre more vibrant, welcoming and fulfilling, says the aim is to “bring the town together at a defining moment in the football season”, calling on shopfronts, venues and businesses to show their support for the Blues in the build-up to Saturday’s match.

From Friday, Louise Cobbold’s player portraits, which have appeared on programme covers over the course of the season, will be displayed in shop windows and elsewhere around the town.

Large banners are also set to be displayed on the Town Hall, featuring player portraits as well as a rallying cry to the team with new blue banners on the Debenhams fence hoardings.

Lee Walker, chief executive of Ipswich Central, said: “This is about showing the strength of feeling across Ipswich and making sure the team can see, feel and hear the town behind them.

“Football has an incredible power to bring people together and Ipswich Town’s success is something that reaches well beyond Portman Road.

“We want businesses across the town centre to get involved, whether that is by putting a poster in the window, dressing their shopfront in blue and white, or sharing the campaign online. This is a moment for Ipswich to be proud, visible and united.”

Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton added: “The connection between the club and the town is incredibly special, and campaigns like this show exactly what Ipswich Town means to the wider community.

“We are hugely grateful to Ipswich Central, Louise and Chris Cobbold, and all the businesses taking part.

“Seeing the town come together in blue and white will mean a great deal to the players, staff and everyone connected with the club.”

Printable A3 and A4 support posters and social media graphics are available online here, while businesses and supporters are encouraged to use the hashtags #COYB, #TownBehindTheTeam and #ComeOnYouBlues and to tag Town and All About Ipswich on social media.

Walker added: “Ipswich has always been at its best when it gets behind something together. This is a simple but powerful way for the whole town to show its support and remind everyone that Ipswich Town is not just a football club — it is part of the identity and energy of the place.”

Photo: Action Images via Reuters