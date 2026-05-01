Weir Nominated For Player of the Month

Friday, 1st May 2026 11:52

Ipswich Town Women defender Kenzie Weir has been nominated for the WSL2 Player of the Month award for April.

Weir, who joined the club on loan from Everton in January, enjoyed an impressive month, helping the Blues to secure their WSL2 status with her defensive solidity and also her first goal for the club in the 4-1 victory over Sheffield United.

The 22-year-old, daughter of former Everton and Rangers centre-half David, also received her first senior Scotland call during April, although without making her debut.

Also nominated are Amy Andrews (Sheffield United), Beth Hepple (Durham) and Jess Simpson (Southampton).

Votes can be cast here before until 10am on Monday.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images