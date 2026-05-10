Duo Win UAE U17s Caps in Defeat

Sunday, 10th May 2026 19:51

Academy duo Josh Bentley and Jayden Adetiba won caps as the UAE U17s were beaten 3-2 by Yemen in their second group game at the U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia this evening.

Keeper Bentley started in goal, while forward Adetiba came off the bench at half-time.

The UAE youngsters, who drew 1-1 with South Korea in their opening match, complete their group games against Vietnam on Wednesday.

Adetiba, who signed his first pro deal at the end of December and turned 17 on New Year’s Day, joined the Blues academy from Arsenal in February last year, starting his scholarship at the beginning of this season.

Born in Dartford, Adetiba moved to Dubai at six months and spent the next eight years living the Emirate.

He won his first U17s caps with the UAE in 2024/25, having previously represented their U16s, and earlier this season played at the U17 World Cup in Qatar.

After spending a year living in Cape Town, he was spotted by the Gunners on the family’s return to the UK in 2018.

Bentley was born in Dubai and grew up in South Woodham Ferrers in Essex.

He is the younger brother of fellow glovesman Daniel, formerly of Southend United, Brentford and Bristol City, and now a back-up stopper with Wolves.

Like Adetiba, a first-year scholar this season, Bentley joined Town from Billericay as an U15.

Photo: Matchday Images