Town Awarded Gold for Family Excellence

Wednesday, 20th May 2026 14:03

Town have been awarded Gold in this season’s EFL Family Excellence Scheme, which recognises clubs’ efforts towards creating a welcoming experience for families visiting stadia.

The Blues previously attained Gold in their last appearance in the Championship in 2023/24 and are among 22 clubs to achieve that level this season with 32 awarded Silver. Huddersfield Town were crowned Family Excellence Club of the Season.

Over the course of the the season, clubs are visited twice by family assessors, who evaluate every stage of the matchday experience, from purchasing tickets to leaving the ground assessing numerous factors, among them stadium accessibility and facilities, and how clubs engage and communicate with families.

Town were praised for “an abundance of outstanding experiences for families attending their first games at Portman Road”, achieving an average score of 9.0, with the FanZone singled out for providing “an excellent space for fans to gather in before the match”.

EFL chief executive officer Trevor Birch said: “We are incredibly proud to see clubs excelling in the EFL’s Family Excellence Scheme this season.

“Their success reflects their dedication to creating welcoming, inclusive and enjoyable matchday experiences for families across the country.

“The scheme is designed to support clubs as they grow their family offer, enabling them to inspire lifelong connections with supporters and engage the next generation of fans.”

Photo: Matchday Images