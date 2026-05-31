Muric Wins Cap in Kosovo Defeat

Sunday, 31st May 2026 20:56

Blues keeper Aro Muric won his 51st Kosovo cap as his side lost 2-1 to Czechia in a friendly in Prague this afternoon.

Muric spent the season on loan at Sassuolo but said towards the end of the campaign that he wouldn’t be returning to the Serie A club next term.

The 27-year-old, who has another two years left on his Town contract, was recently linked with Valencia, while during the season it was claimed Juventus and other Italian sides had taken note of the former Burnley man’s displays for his loan club.

Muric appears unlikely to be in the Blues’ plans for their return to the top flight having endured a frustration 2024/25 campaign.

Kosovo, who missed out on joining the Czechs at the World Cup finals after losing out in the play-offs, host Andorra for another friendly next Sunday.

Photo: Matchday Images