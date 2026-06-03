Mehmeti Makes First International Start

Wednesday, 3rd Jun 2026 21:24

Blues forward Anis Mehmeti made his first international start as Albania were beaten 1-0 by Israel in a friendly in Tirana this evening.

Mehmeti, 25, who was winning his fifth full cap, played the first 61 minutes before being replaced. The Albanians host Luxembourg in another friendly on Saturday.

Photo: Tomasz Karczewski/Arena Akcji/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect