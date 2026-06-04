Foundation Links Up With Sizewell C

Thursday, 4th Jun 2026 17:47

The Ipswich Town Foundation has announced a new link-up with Sizewell C, which will see the under-construction power station become its official outreach partner for the next three years.

The arrangement will see the Foundation introduce its Premier League Primary Stars and Premier League Inspires programmes to Leiston Primary School and Alde Valley Academy respectively, and extend the programmes into more Ipswich schools.

In addition, the Foundation will run a number of free-to-access soccer schools in Leiston, establish turn-up-and-play football sessions for adults with mental health-related challenges in Leiston and Ipswich, deliver health and wellbeing sessions for the Sizewell C workforce, and expand its DIVERT outreach programme to another primary school in Ipswich.

“Firstly, a huge thank you to the team at Sizewell C,” Dan Palfrey, director of the Ipswich Town Foundation, said.

“Their investment in and belief in our work will have a hugely positive impact on young people and adults in Leiston and Ipswich over the next three years.

“We know how powerful football can be as a tool for engagement, allowing us to reach participants in a unique way and create meaningful outcomes through the power of Ipswich Town Football Club.

“We look forward to working alongside Sizewell C, Alde Valley Academy and Leiston Primary School over the next three years to drive positive outcomes for young people in Leiston.”

Nigel Cann, CEO of Sizewell C, added: “Football is such a powerful way of reaching people and delivering life-changing opportunities.

“The Ipswich Town Foundation has been doing an incredible job improving lives and aspirations in this county for several years – and I’m delighted that we can support them to do even more.

“By delivering educational programmes in our host town of Leiston, as well as extending their work in Ipswich, the Foundation could be transformational for lots of people here.

“It’s going to be a really important partnership and I can’t wait to see the impact it’s going to have in our region.”

Photo: Action Images via Reuters