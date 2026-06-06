Hirst and Mehmeti Set For Friendly Action

Saturday, 6th Jun 2026 13:01

George Hirst and Anis Mehmeti are set for friendly action with Scotland and Albania respectively this evening.

Hirst’s Scotland play their final pre-World Cup friendly against Bolivia at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey (BBC2 KO 9pm).

The 27-year-old will be looking to add to his nine full caps and one international goal.

The Scots face Haiti in the early hours of Sunday 14th June in their opening group match ahead of games against Morocco five days later and Brazil on Wednesday 24th June.

Mehmeti’s Albania, who didn’t qualify for the finals, host Luxembourg in Tirana in the second of two June friendlies (KO 7pm).

On Wednesday, Mehmeti made his first international start and won his fifth full cap as the Albanians were beaten 1-0 by Israel, also in Tirana.

Photo: Reuters