Hirst On as Sub as Scotland Win Final Friendly

Saturday, 6th Jun 2026 23:48

Striker George Hirst won his 10th cap as Scotland beat Bolivia 4-0 in their final pre-World Cup friendly at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

Hirst came on as a sub in the 62nd minute with the Scots having blazed into a four-goal lead before half-time.

The 27-year-old came close to adding a fifth and claiming his second international goal when he shot just wide three minutes before the end.

Scotland open their World Cup group campaign against Haiti at the Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Boston in the early hours of Sunday 14th June, then face Morocco at the same venue five days later and then Brazil at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens on Wednesday 24th June.

Meanwhile, Anis Mehmeti missed Albania’s 1-0 home defeat to Luxembourg in Tirana having been unwell earlier in the week.

Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters