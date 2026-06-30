Foundation Launches 2025 Impact Report

Tuesday, 30th Jun 2026 15:40

The Ipswich Town Foundation has launched Us & Our People: 2025 Impact Report, which highlights the wide-ranging support the club’s charitable arm provides to people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds in Ipswich and wider Suffolk.

During 2025, the Foundation has engaged with more than 12,000 participants across its five key areas - health and wellbeing, youth engagement, social inclusion, education and football development.

Delivering more than 11,000 sessions, the Foundation’s work spans 40

diverse and innovative programmes, ensuring those most in need have access to opportunities to support them.

The report includes stories from participants, among them Jamie, from the Advantage Mentoring Talking Tactics programme, and Bailey from the Youth PAN Disability sessions.

Their stories illustrate the impact of regular support from Foundation staff, improving integration with peers and their physical and mental health.

The report also highlights the continued support of the club’s men’s, women’s, academy and former players with more than 230 community engagements carried out across 128 sessions - an increase of 23.9 per cent on 2024.

“I am immensely proud of the impact our staff, volunteers, partners and supporters continue to make across Ipswich and wider Suffolk,” said Dan Palfrey, director of Foundation.

“The communities that we serve continue to face significant challenges, including social isolation and health and social inequalities. Through effective partnership working with schools, local organisations, funders and community partners, we are firmly committed to ensuring the Foundation remains a force to positive and lasting social change in Suffolk.”

The full report can be downloaded here.

Photo: Ipswich Town Foundation