Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Ederson Moraes 5.5 Josko Gvardiol 6.0 Ruben Dias 5.9 Manuel Akanji 6.0 Mateo Kovacic 6.1 Rico Lewis 6.4 Jérémy Doku 6.8 Kevin De Bruyne 7.1 Bernardo Silva 5.8 Savinho 6.9 Erling Haaland 8.4 Jack Grealish 5.1 Ilkay Gundogan 5.3 James McAtee 5.0 Matheus Nunes 5.1 John Stones 5.4 3.7 Arijanet Muric 6.3 Jacob Greaves 6.1 Luke Woolfenden 6.0 Axel Tuanzebe 4.7 Leif Davis 5.4 Ben Johnson 7.3 Sammie Szmodics 5.2 Massimo Luongo 6.0 Sam Morsy 6.4 Omari Hutchinson 6.9 Liam Delap 5.3 Conor Chaplin 5.4 George Edmundson 5.3 Marcus Harness 5.2 Jack Taylor 5.0 Ali Al-Hamadi

Referee 4.9 Match Rating 5.4



Your Manchester City v Ipswich Town Match Reports SuffPunch added 17:37 - Aug 24



I thought Muric made a fantastic save, but apart from that I thought he was on edge.

These two games are a steep learning curve for sure. If we can get Phillips firing as he did for Leeds then he will give us far more energy in midfield.

Delap put in a good shift, and will prove a handful. Szmodics will score some goals in this league for sure. 2



hyperbrit added 17:42 - Aug 24



was that Muric or Hlad lol? Davis is still playing in the Championship. Town needs to wake up fast and forget last season. Rays of hope from Szmodics and Delap who at least seem to know which league they're in 0



runningout added 18:14 - Aug 24



Onwards:-) 0