Christian Walton 7.5 Axel Tuanzebe 6.8 Luke Woolfenden 7.0 Jacob Greaves 8.3 Leif Davis 6.2 Sam Morsy 6.5 Massimo Luongo 5.8 Wes Burns 6.0 Conor Chaplin 5.2 Omari Hutchinson 7.0 Liam Delap 7.0 Ali Al-Hamadi 5.8 Marcus Harness 6.5 Ben Johnson 5.5 Marcus Harness 6.5 Sammie Szmodics 6.0 Jack Taylor 5.2 6.8 Alisson Becker 6.8 Andrew Robertson 6.0 Virgil van Dijk 6.8 Jarell Quansah 7.0 Trent Alexander-Arnold 6.6 Alexis Mac Allister 6.8 Ryan Gravenberch 6.8 Luis Diaz 6.8 Dominik Szoboszlai 8.2 Mohamed Salah 7.6 Diogo Jota 6.0 Connor Bradley 5.5 Cody Gakpo 6.8 Ibrahima Konate 5.5 Konstantinos Tsimikas

Referee 4.4 Match Rating 6.4



Your Ipswich Town v Liverpool Match Reports Eiffel78 added 15:22 - Aug 17



Disappointed but not disheartened. Liverpool deserve the points, there's no disputing that, but I saw enough today to suggest we can compete at this level. Few teams are on their level, and we could have got a point with a bit more luck. We won't always have a ref who takes 94 minutes and at least 6 mandatory yellow card offences before booking an opposition player, or one who blocks our runs and trips a player when on a promising break (I wish I was making that up!), and, most importantly, we won't play teams that good every week. Next week has to be easier... who have we got again? 0



