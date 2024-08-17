Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 0 v 2 Liverpool
FA Premier League
Saturday, 17th August 2024 Kick-off 12:30

Christian Walton7.5
Axel Tuanzebe6.8
Luke Woolfenden7.0
Jacob Greaves8.3
Leif Davis6.2
Sam Morsy6.5
Massimo Luongo5.8
Wes Burns6.0
Conor Chaplin5.2
Omari Hutchinson7.0
Liam Delap7.0
Ali Al-Hamadi5.8
Marcus Harness6.5
Ben Johnson5.5
Sammie Szmodics6.0
Jack Taylor5.2
6.8Alisson Becker
6.8Andrew Robertson
6.0Virgil van Dijk
6.8Jarell Quansah
7.0Trent Alexander-Arnold
6.6Alexis Mac Allister
6.8Ryan Gravenberch
6.8Luis Diaz
6.8Dominik Szoboszlai
8.2Mohamed Salah
7.6Diogo Jota
6.0Connor Bradley
5.5Cody Gakpo
6.8Ibrahima Konate
5.5Konstantinos Tsimikas

Referee4.4 
Match Rating6.4 


Your Ipswich Town v Liverpool Match Reports

Eiffel78 added 15:22 - Aug 17

Disappointed but not disheartened. Liverpool deserve the points, there's no disputing that, but I saw enough today to suggest we can compete at this level. Few teams are on their level, and we could have got a point with a bit more luck. We won't always have a ref who takes 94 minutes and at least 6 mandatory yellow card offences before booking an opposition player, or one who blocks our runs and trips a player when on a promising break (I wish I was making that up!), and, most importantly, we won't play teams that good every week. Next week has to be easier... who have we got again?
0


