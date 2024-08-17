By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
Ipswich Town 0
v
2 Liverpool
FA Premier League
Saturday, 17th August 2024 Kick-off 12:30
Christian
Walton
7.5
Axel
Tuanzebe
6.8
Luke
Woolfenden
7.0
Jacob
Greaves
8.3
Leif
Davis
6.2
Sam
Morsy
6.5
Massimo
Luongo
5.8
Wes
Burns
6.0
Conor
Chaplin
5.2
Omari
Hutchinson
7.0
Liam
Delap
7.0
Ali
Al-Hamadi
5.8
Marcus
Harness
6.5
Ben
Johnson
5.5
Marcus
Harness
6.5
Sammie
Szmodics
6.0
Jack
Taylor
5.2
6.8
Alisson
Becker
6.8
Andrew
Robertson
6.0
Virgil
van Dijk
6.8
Jarell
Quansah
7.0
Trent
Alexander-Arnold
6.6
Alexis
Mac Allister
6.8
Ryan
Gravenberch
6.8
Luis
Diaz
6.8
Dominik
Szoboszlai
8.2
Mohamed
Salah
7.6
Diogo
Jota
6.0
Connor
Bradley
5.5
Cody
Gakpo
6.8
Ibrahima
Konate
5.5
Konstantinos
Tsimikas
Referee
4.4
Match Rating
6.4
Your Ipswich Town v Liverpool Match Reports
Eiffel78
added 15:22 - Aug 17
Disappointed but not disheartened. Liverpool deserve the points, there's no disputing that, but I saw enough today to suggest we can compete at this level. Few teams are on their level, and we could have got a point with a bit more luck. We won't always have a ref who takes 94 minutes and at least 6 mandatory yellow card offences before booking an opposition player, or one who blocks our runs and trips a player when on a promising break (I wish I was making that up!), and, most importantly, we won't play teams that good every week. Next week has to be easier... who have we got again?
0
