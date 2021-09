Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Josh Griffiths ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Regan Poole ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lewis Montsma ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tim Eyoma ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cohen Bramall ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lewis Fiorini ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Liam Bridcutt ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chris Maguire ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Hopper ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Anthony Scully ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Hakeeb Adelakun ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dan N'Lundulu ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lasse Sorensen ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Vaclav Hladky ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Edmundson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Hayden Coulson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Carroll ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Bersant Celina ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Scott Fraser ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Macauley Bonne ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Rekeem Harper ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Lincoln City v Ipswich Town Match Reports Les57 added 17:20 - Sep 18



Goal should not have been allowed as Bonne pushed their defender. Held on under pressure all second half.

3 points - I’ll take it no matter how we got them -2



Buryblue78 added 17:22 - Sep 18



Didn’t see game but pleased for Donacian to get high marks as he’s not really been given a fair chance at Town to date

We’ll done all

That’s one on the trot! 6



Oldboy added 18:19 - Sep 18



Thought we edged it. Bonne was just stronger for the goal. He wanted it more. We were the better side first half. Carroll and Fraser were brilliant. Once fully fit, Celina will light up this league. Second half Lincoln were the better side and we were hanging on at times. Great win and support was fantastic. 1



Linkboy13 added 18:19 - Sep 18



I think Donasien's loan spell at Fleetwood has done him the world of good. He was a regular starter there and must have given him confidence. Don't know why Aluko was left out after being excellent last week. If we stick to 442 or 4411 i can see us climbing the table no problems. 1



algarvefan added 18:25 - Sep 18



What has been missing, holding a lead, a clean sheet and good old fashioned fighting for the ball towards the end were all present today. Still a way to go of course but there were good signs today, Donacien was excellent and no errors from our keeper or centre backs. A great win and something to build upon, looking forward to the next game! 0



Billysherlockblue added 18:25 - Sep 18



It looked4411 today def more solid around midfield. But i thought that we tried harder and that makes the difference. You want it more. 0