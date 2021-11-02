By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
Wycombe Wanderers 1
v
4 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021 Kick-off 19:45
David
Stockdale
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Anthony
Stewart
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Ryan
Tafazolli
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Joe
Jacobson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jason
McCarthy
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Josh
Scowen
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Dominic
Gape
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jordan
Obita
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
David
Wheeler
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Brandon
Hanlan
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Sam
Vokes
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Sulley
Kaikai
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Daryl
Horgan
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Adebayo
Akinfenwa
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Christian
Walton
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Kane
Vincent-Young
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Aristote
Nsiala
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
George
Edmundson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Hayden
Coulson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Samy
Morsy
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Lee
Evans
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Wes
Burns
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Bersant
Celina
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Kyle
Edwards
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Macauley
Bonne
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Rekeem
Harper
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Sone
Aluko
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Cameron
Burgess
Referee
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Match Rating
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Your Wycombe Wanderers v Ipswich Town Match Reports
TractorFrog
added 22:04 - Nov 2
Christian Walton - 8. A very safe pair of hands, and has proved to be exactly the goalkeeper we needed.
Kane Vincent-Young - 9. One of the standout performers on his return to the side, some great runs.
Toto Nsiala - 7. Strong and solid.
George Edmundson - 7. Strong and solid.
Hayden Coulson - 6. Very unlucky to get that early injury.
Samy Morsy - 9. Man of the Match. Controlled the midfield, great tackling and running. What a player!
Lee Evans - 7. Good game, mostly notable for getting very upset with the referee!
Wes Burns - 7. Generally struggled in the first half, but scored an absolute cracker.
Bersant Celina - 9. His first goal was a cracker, that arguably won us the game as it was against the run of play. After that he was excellent before the nice added time goal.
Kyle Edwards - 7. An excellent assist for Bonne, but still made a few mistakes.
Macauley Bonne - 7. Our cult hero struggled a bit but his turning goal was awesome.
Rekeem Harper - 6. An average cameo.
Sone Aluko - 6. Just one touch, but it was a good clearance.
Cameron Burgess - 8. An excellent, defensive display at left-back.
Referee - 4. Poor decisions given to both sides.
Match Rating - 10.
To be honest, we were quite lucky in that match. They had a few clearances off the line, including one where a Wycombe player sat in our goal blocked one! Our first two came against the run of play, and Wycombe let their heads slip for the third and fourth. That's not to say we didn't fully deserve the win, but the scoreline is misleading. That was still a class performance from everyone on the pitch against one of the best in the league, and a great victory. Ipswich Town can hold their heads high!
0
TractorFrog
added 22:08 - Nov 2
Sorry, my final paragraph came across way too negative. That was one of the best performances I've ever seen from Ipswich Town, and although I think the 4-1 scoreline is a little misleading, we were still the better team against a very strong Wycombe side, and deserved the victory.
0
RobsonWark
added 22:08 - Nov 2
I was disappointed by KVY. Too many back passes for me when he received the ball. It like when Paul Lambert was the manager and the defenders and midfielders passed the ball backwards all the time. MOM for me was Walton. He looked commanding in goal tonight.
-1
Bluesky
added 22:14 - Nov 2
Hello Ipswich Town. Where've you been? Great to have you back. After an early wobble and a goal down the guts that Cook determined to buy in kicked in from every part of the pitch. Burgess was superb when he came on. Morsey brought stability, confidence and flare. Wes Burns looked like he'd be eclipsed by their left back but his bit of class later on made up for all of that. A Celina sandwich of goals - great opportunist with a hell of a strike on him. Vinent-Young and Edwards were a pair of sparklers always taking the game back into Wycombe's face. Walton is a tower of confidence. Nsiala keeps growing. Bonne's goal was class and makes you wonder why he's had those recent missed sitters but instantly forgiven after tonight's turn on a sixpence. And the "twelth man"- - enormous respect to our away supporters - could still hear you with the telly off. This team so like playing with each other - So much more to come. We're going up.
0
chopra777
added 22:15 - Nov 2
Good team performance where team work is starting to show. To go one down and the win 1-4 is good karma. Burgess and Morsey had a good game. PC is now making better sub's which slowed WYC down. We are learning not to throw away leads. Progress made.
0
