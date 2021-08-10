Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Corrie Ndaba ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Bailey Clements ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Idris El Mizouni ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Humphreys ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Armando Dobra ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Louie Barry ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Macauley Bonne ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Scott Fraser ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nick Townsend ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Lewis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Woodiwiss ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Louis Hall ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christopher Missilou ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aneurin Livermore ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Timmy Abraham ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Finn Azaz ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kevin Ellison ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jordan Greenidge ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ed Upson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dom Telford ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lewis Collins

Your Ipswich Town v Newport County Match Reports legoman added 22:11 - Aug 10



It was the Dobra, Mizouni, Humphreys and Clements show. 1



grinch added 22:14 - Aug 10



Debra will get dropped for Saturday although he should be on that team sheet 0



alexharban added 22:19 - Aug 10



Good performance despite the result which was unlucky. 4-1 wouldn’t have flattered us but we didn’t create enough clear cut chances. Personally would have liked to have seen less changes to give the players more time to gel but do get we can’t risk injuries. -1



unstableblue added 22:56 - Aug 10



Oh deary, deary me... the whatsapp and texts I've been getting you'd think someone had died? Because in the cold light of a result, on a screen, Ipswich 0 - Morecombe 1 looks woeful... and of course it is a bad result



But having been there, having watched it, I actually left the game feeling somewhat entertained and with some optimism!



Yes I see the argument that Cook should not have made 10 changes, that he should have allowed partnerships to build - BUT! we have a Saturday/Tues, Harper and Evans are not worth risking.. he probably wanted to see what Aluko and Barry had to offer ( the former, absolutely f@ck all) and Cook just doesn't care about any cup competitions other than the FA Cup.



But for me using the Patented Unstable Model of 'winnnning' (over the season) I saw:



PLAYERS



A much much better display from Wolfenden, a really excellent Donacien display, REAL promise from Humphreys and Clements... spark from El Mizouni and the limited moments from Fraser and Bonne, that step up in class we're seeing in the squad.



Jackson looked like a pound shop player in comparison. And it was of note Norwood injured missing a great headed chance.



Holy did OK, Ndaba was so so.



Barry had some moments, but was a shadow at time of Dobra. BUT Barry has end product.



Clements wobbled towards the end, but there is a player in there for sure.



DESIRE TO WIN



You know what, this is why I'm a little bullish but not fully convinced..... I LOVED the fact that we started to mount some WAVES of attack... we haven't had this at Portman Road for a long time... watch the highlights.. Barry had multiple efforts,we crossed AND crossed again... yes this was a whole crop of new players... but it felt some of the Cook DNA was rubbing off



SYSTEM OF PLAY AND TACTICS



Alway a Hmmmmm from me under Cook... yes Donacien was hugging the touchline well... but actually it was someways better than Saturday in that we passed forward and quicker and El Mizuoni, Donra, and The Wolf were pinging it around well... Clement attacked the edge of the box really well, with some neat one/twos... Fraser showed just real class in a few moments (he is quality)



So in all a disappointing night.... but I saw green shoots in the the 3 model attributes... we need to BACK this project... if we can whether some initial early challenges... if Cook has the system we could fly.... turn on the team and Cook and we're doomed.



COYB



PS - in some ways the Lower North backed the team better tonight, more consistently, than Saturday! 1



