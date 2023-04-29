Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 6 v 0 Exeter City
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 29th April 2023 Kick-off 15:00

Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes.

Christian Walton
Harry Clarke
Luke Woolfenden
Cameron Burgess
Leif Davis
Massimo Luongo
Sam Morsy
Wes Burns
Conor Chaplin
Nathan Broadhead
George Hirst
Freddie Ladapo
Dominic Ball
Kayden Jackson
Kyle Edwards
Vaclav Hladky
Gary Woods
Pierce Sweeney
Will Aimson
Alex Hartridge
Jake Caprice
Pedro Borges
Harry Kite
Kgagelo Chauke
Demetri Mitchell
Josh Coley
Josh Key
Jack Sparkes
Jay Stansfield
Sonny Cox
James Scott
Jonathan Grounds

Referee 
Match Rating 


Your Ipswich Town v Exeter City Match Reports

Scuzzer added 19:04 - Apr 29

How can you not give them all ten out of ten. Brilliant club!
0


TrueBlue61 added 19:26 - Apr 29

wow wow wow that was a brillant performance from every one, players manager and his staff,the fans,what a great day.In total control from start to finish.A nice touch to give Hladky a run out hes been so patient sitting on the bench all season think walton was bored any way.Well done the blues made a old man very happy
0


TrueBlue61 added 19:27 - Apr 29

wow wow wow that was a brillant performance from every one, players manager and his staff,the fans,what a great day.In total control from start to finish.A nice touch to give Hladky a run out hes been so patient sitting on the bench all season think walton was bored any way.Well done the blues made a old man very happy
0


About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023