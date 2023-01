Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Richard Keogh ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Edmundson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leif Davis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Ladapo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nathan Broadhead ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Marcus Harness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Hirst ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Humphreys ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Connor Ripley ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Farrend Rawson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jacob Bedeau ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Delaney ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Cooney ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Liam Shaw ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Liam Gibson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Adam Mayor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Caleb Watts ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cole Stockton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jensen Weir ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Donald Love ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dan Crowley ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ashley Hunter ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Michael Mellon ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dynel Simeu

Your Ipswich Town v Morecambe Match Reports timleatham added 22:26 - Jan 24



Ladapo and Chaplin quality finishing and what a first game from Clarke who definitely offered more with his all round play than Donacian. Thought Keogh also had a strong match with good distribution. My MOM was Freddy. Great goals and hold up play. 1



Bluesky added 22:43 - Jan 24



Sparkling first half. Clarke is Donacien with a firework up his backside. Keogh solid, Edmundson solid. Broadhead and Leif linking up well. Freddie worked hard and deserved his two well taken goals and Chaplin was sharp though still leaving passes short at times. Second half was disappointing for no more goals but we totally dominated and practised holding on to a lead. Morecombe were not outstanding anywhere but this win has done us the world of good. 0