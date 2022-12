Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Humphreys ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leif Davis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Ladapo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gassan Ahadme ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Greg Leigh ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kane Vincent-Young ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jay Lynch ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harrison Holgate ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Earl ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Shaun Rooney ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lewis Warrington ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Paddy Lane ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Promise Omochere ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joshua Vela ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gerard Garner ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Callum Morton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Garner ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cian Hayes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Daniel Batty

Your Ipswich Town v Fleetwood Town Match Reports Eeyore added 21:59 - Dec 2



Wasn’t bad luck. It’s simple, we get ahead and just stop playing. We need to fix this to win the league. 1



Eeyore added 22:00 - Dec 2



By the way, Toto was the best defender in the pitch. -2



Robert_Garrett added 22:22 - Dec 2



The referee spoilt an excellent match with his incompetence. It was all about the deflected last minute shot , it was about everything that went unnoticed by him beforehand. Couldn't convert a duckpond at the moment, the second goal has to come then we cant talk about bad luck. certainly had enough chances to put it to bed. 1



timleatham added 22:28 - Dec 2



What a shocking ref. The standard in this league is dreadful. Three decent shouts for a penalty.



Dominant first half in which we should have scored more than one. Everyone played well. However second half we lost our dominance and struggled to keep hold of the ball. Fleetwood are such a dirty team and created very little until Garner’s header that Leigh Davis did brilliantly to keep out. The goal was very lucky and they acted like they had one the league! Really frustrating however I still feel we are a top two team. Keep believing folks! Thought Davis was MOM.

