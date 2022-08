Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Viljami Sinisalo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 John Brayford ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Hughes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Shaughnessy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Hamer ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Adedeji Oshilaja ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Terry Taylor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jonny Smith ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Davis Keillor-Dunn ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Borthwick-Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gassan Ahadme ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Powell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Victor Adeboyejo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Louis Moult ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Edmundson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Greg Leigh ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Marcus Harness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Ladapo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tyreece John-Jules ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kane Vincent-Young

Robert_Garrett added 21:52 - Aug 16



We wqould have managed to lose a tough game like this is the past. Tactics were good on the night and there was only one team trying to play passing football. Some sloppy passing caused for concern but Walton held his line. Who cares, three points and top of the league tonight. 2



ploughman added 21:59 - Aug 16



Definitely one we'd have lost last year. Much more character in the side now and excited to see Ball added to the squad. Still more to come with the only concern that none of our strikers (Ladapo, John-Jules, Jackson) have scored yet. 0



ploughman added 21:59 - Aug 16



