Your Leicester City v Ipswich Town Match Reports SuffPunch added 22:04 - Jan 22



We deserved that point.

Top class 2nd half. 5



Eeyore added 22:17 - Jan 22



As I said earlier: a draw is a win !!

Not sure why Leif can’t jump over those ones?

We were braver in second half and worked harder.

Lucky their keeper was rubbish.

Hladky awesome.

Sarmiento did nothing until he scored.

Hutchinson was absolute class and deserves most of the credit for the point.

1



Billysherlockblue added 22:20 - Jan 22



Well done all. Special shout out to woolfie ans edmundson. Brill golie and full backs good. Midfield struggled. Burns good. Subs brill. All my opinions from what i saw. Well done blues. Super heart. Luv the commitment from all 11 and subs. Its a squad game. 3



Bury_St_Edmundson added 22:26 - Jan 22



Fridge MotM

Absolutely class tonight 1