Ipswich Town 3 v 2 Plymouth Argyle
SkyBet Championship
Saturday, 28th October 2023 Kick-off 15:00

Vaclav Hladky
Brandon Williams
Luke Woolfenden
George Edmundson
Leif Davis
Massimo Luongo
Sam Morsy
Omari Hutchinson
Conor Chaplin
Nathan Broadhead
George Hirst
Harry Clarke
Marcus Harness
Jack Taylor
Kayden Jackson
Dane Scarlett
Michael Cooper
Kaine Kesler-Hayden
Dan Scarr
Lewis Gibson
Mickel Miller
Luke Cundle
Adam Randell
Finn Azaz
Morgan Whittaker
Ryan Hardie
Bali Mumba
Joe Edwards
Mustapha Bundu
Ben Waine

Your Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle Match Reports

Bazza8564 added 18:21 - Oct 28

Interesting game this one, i expected us to be less tired after Wednesday than we obviously were.
Edmundson for me looks a little beyond it at this level especially with pace so Axels arrival Wednesday is handy.
As much as I adore Massimo and Morsy in that middle together I would much rather see Taylor plus one of them now, again the season looks like it's catching up with them, and having two thirty plus players in those roles has a limited shelf life. Expect us to invest in a younger Morsy in January.
Final thoughts for the ref. I'm usually a big defender of officials, this season I think they've been way better than the shower of sh*te we had in L1, but this team were woeful. Ive given the ref 3, thats generous
1


Robert_Garrett added 19:05 - Oct 28

They dont come any tougher to beat than Plymouth however a thorughly hardy dispaly got us over the thin line. Every one seems like a cup-final where the opposition play out of their skins. Gutsy. Away teams are not just going to roll over in the Championship but the qualities our side are showing has been won on the training ground. MoM between Brandon, Omari, Vaclav and George - perm one from four! Edmondson looks too slow for this division when speedsters like Whitaker and Mumba (How I hate ex-canaries!)
0


