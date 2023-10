Voting was locked for this match at midnight on Thursday 26th October but you may still add your mini match reports. Note that members and non-members alike were able to vote. Max O'Leary 6.3 Mark Sykes 6.3 Andy King 6.0 Rob Dickie 6.0 Cameron Pring 6.0 Matthew James 5.8 Taylor Gardner-Hickman 5.8 Andreas Weimann 5.6 Jason Knight 5.8 Sam Bell 5.6 Tommy Conway 5.5 Harry Cornick 6.1 Haydon Roberts 5.4 Ephraim Yeboah 6.0 Joseph James 5.5 7.6 Vaclav Hladky 7.1 Brandon Williams 6.9 Luke Woolfenden 7.6 Cameron Burgess 7.0 Leif Davis 7.1 Sam Morsy 7.0 Massimo Luongo 6.1 Kayden Jackson 7.1 Conor Chaplin 7.5 Nathan Broadhead 7.0 George Hirst 6.1 Marcus Harness 6.3 Dominic Ball 6.1 Jack Taylor 6.3 Omari Hutchinson 5.3 Dane Scarlett

Referee 5.2 Match Rating 6.3



Your Bristol City v Ipswich Town Match Reports Bazza8564 added 22:41 - Oct 25



Ref was fine, we looked a little lacking in sharpness without a game in almost 3 weeks, but we had enough. Simple as.... 2



Robert_Garrett added 10:29 - Oct 26



Bristol City are no dummies or easy tough in the Championship. There will always be games where we have to dig in and get a result. All the luck seems to be going our way and Hladky as MoM is the outstanding goalie in the Championship at the moment. Nathan Broadhead was excellent and deserved his call up for Wales recently. Statistics never lie and ours 19-11 shots shows that even in the face of adversity we still play creative football. Carry On Regardless - three points - com'un Plymouth! 0



timleatham added 18:31 - Oct 26



Top result. Deserved to win and created the better chances. Chappers, Burgess, Williams, Broady all brilliant. Struggling to decide which is MoM. By a hair Burgess whose defending and passing was immense. 0