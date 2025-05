Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Axel Tuanzebe ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dara O'Shea ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jacob Greaves ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leif Davis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jens Cajuste ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Omari Hutchinson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nathan Broadhead ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Hirst ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Liam Delap ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Massimo Luongo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Taylor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sammie Szmodics ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lukasz Fabianski ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jean-Clair Todibo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Konstantinos Mavropanos ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Max Kilman ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Edson Álvarez ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Wan-Bissaka ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Ward-Prowse ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tomas Soucek ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Oliver Scarles ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jarron Bowen ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Niclas Füllkrug ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Vladimir Coufal ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mohammed Kudus ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Cresswell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lucas Paqueta ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Guido Rodríguez

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Ipswich Town v West Ham United Match Reports EuanTown added 18:47 - May 25



A boring match with the only difference being wet spam had a couple of players who can change games. Two excellent goals for 2nd and 3rd. The first another Ipswich error, this time from Morsy.



More of a testimonial for mass and cresswell feel to it -1



grinch added 19:25 - May 25



embarrasing defeat clear out required starting with manager -1



grinch added 19:25 - May 25



embarrasing defeat clear out required starting with manager 0



itfc64 added 19:30 - May 25



Alex Palmer, not Walton 0



itfc64 added 19:31 - May 25



Alex Palmer, not Walton 0



Robert_Garrett added 19:42 - May 25



Despite being on the wrong end of a bad score it illustrated again just what goes wrong with mini mistakes in the Premier league. We have dropped 27 points from winning positions this season - would have been well up the table. West Ham were nothing special and have their own problem but 2 points from 12 against fellow promted teams tells it all. Great experience and we now know what to do in the future. Looking foward to next season already. See who we can hold onto and who is leaving? 0