Your Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur Match Reports Eeyore added 17:27 - Feb 22



Score flattered Spurs. We needed an early goal but didn't get the luck we needed with the early chances. But was like playing with 10 men with Philogene so lacking in confidence. I can only guess that Mckenna didn't want to risk Szmodics. I suppose Philogene will improve, because he couldn't possibly do any worse. He even stood on the ball and fell over at one point (something I have done many times).

Palmer was good again and most players put in a really good shift. Delap was dangerous and unlucky not to score. Cajuste and Phillips did well in midfield. Right back is clearly a problem if Alex is out.

When Hirst came on it was Hirst trying to get crosses in. A sign that our wide players are just not cutting it.

Wolves will be a must win. But looking forward to being at Old Trafford on Wednesday because - well you never know. 0



poet added 17:39 - Feb 22



Any confidence which was built up by the lads good start in the first 20 minutes, was sucked out of the team by Godfrey’s monumentally inept performance. Son is a good player, but with the room that Godfrey was giving him anyone would have looked good. On that showing, I hope he never gets anywhere near the starting squad again. 0