Voting was locked for this match at midnight on Sunday 2nd February but you may still add your mini match reports. Note that members and non-members alike were able to vote. Arijanet Muric 2.8 Axel Tuanzebe 5.4 Dara O'Shea 5.6 Jacob Greaves 5.3 Leif Davis 4.8 Sam Morsy 4.5 Jens Cajuste 6.0 Omari Hutchinson 4.9 Julio Enciso 6.7 Nathan Broadhead 6.1 Liam Delap 7.1 6.3 Aaron Ramsdale 5.9 James Bree 5.8 Jan Bednarek 5.4 Taylor Harwood-Bellis 6.0 Kyle Walker-Peters 5.7 Lesley Ugochukwu 6.3 Joe Aribo 6.1 Damascena Santos Welington 6.0 Mateus Fernandes 5.8 Albert Grønbæk 6.0 Paul Onuachu

Referee 5.5 Match Rating 4.1



Your Ipswich Town v Southampton Match Reports Eeyore added 17:51 - Feb 1



Very unlucky. The boo boys should be ashamed. They can make way for those of us who couldn't get a ticket. Excellent team performance with an impressive debut from Enciso. Soton only had about three chances and benefitted from a couple of GK errors. Soton did work very very hard, but all Town players gave everything and showed we are a much higher quality team that Soton. It just happens like that sometimes. Philogene looked a bit better than on his debut and hopefully will settle in soon. Cajuste was a class above everyone in the first half. Omari had a better game also. Delap was back on form after two poor games. I just think we need to improve the wing play. We need to get players down the wing and cross it, possibly for Hirst who I thought would start today. Jack Clarke really needs to step up now! Plenty of games left. Leicester got thumped and hopefully Wolves will too. Don't panic! -11



bignics added 18:03 - Feb 1



Shocking….. the end 3



Juanforthemoney added 18:22 - Feb 1



The front guys did okay but poor goalkeeping again from Muric. why isn’t Slicker given a chance? 11



PositivelyPortman added 18:46 - Feb 1



Where are the subs Phil? They need to be marked down too.

Today’s game took me back to the days of MM - diabolical. -1



Lightningboy added 18:54 - Feb 1



KM #2 -2



Broadbent23 added 18:57 - Feb 1



Ouch. Loads of rampaging runs but only one goal. Did we practice set plays; probably not. Our forward line is not thinking about the final pass. Too many team changes. We need to regroup and get back to basics. Over to the magician, we need some new tricks. The opposition already have a disappearing act, we need to show more up front. 4



PositivelyPortman added 19:11 - Feb 1



BathwickBlue added 19:31 - Feb 1



He’s not the messiah!! Recruitment looks a bit suspect right now, admittedly Delap looks bargain of the decade and Canjuste is class. But you really have to question the fees paid for Muric, Philogene, Clarke and Hutchinson. I’m sure they are lovely lads but “fitting the profile” isn’t doing is much good right now. I admit I was never a huge fan of Chaplin but right now he would be my first player on team sheet. We have gone backwards IMO. Strange to say and obviously you animals will mark me down but our best performance was against Liverpool on opening day when we played the promoted eleven 14



nolanfanips added 19:50 - Feb 1



Should have been easy after we equalised but again changes disrupted the flow. Encisco was exciting but must pass at the right time 1



Maltster added 20:14 - Feb 1



I was worried as soon as I saw who was in goal. How we came to buy him will go down as the biggest mistake in recent times 3



Bluesky added 20:30 - Feb 1



We do not look as likely to score today as we did at the beginning of the season. Currently the team is too unfamiliar with each other's play. We have no relationships like Burgess-Davies or Chaplin-Burns. We saw individuals trying to prove themselves today - Philogine, Enciso, Broadhead.

Kieran WILL pull this new group together I am sure. Do we have enough time though - bearing in mind Wolves' result today? 2



algy added 20:39 - Feb 1



I hear they're renaming Playford Road to McKenna's Stables, it's the place where the overrated one exercises his growing collection of carthorses, donkeys and showponies. -7



Bluearmy_81 added 20:54 - Feb 1



How the fcuk does that absolute clown get 2.7?!?! Worst keeper in my living memory. Worse than Marshall… -2



Cadiar added 21:04 - Feb 1



Obviously Bluearmy hasn't seen too many games. 2



runningout added 22:18 - Feb 1



Onwards :-) 0



mehrad added 22:47 - Feb 1



I thought we actually played decently, more like we did last year. Delap, Cajuste and Enciso were fantastic. But, much mention has been made of our recruiting and we must admit that it has been terribly suspect especially for the prices paid - Philogene has been unimpressive, Clark lacks confidence, Hutch looks tired and Greaves is not better than our legacy defenders. Given the massive spend, considered about our financial fair play position and what it might mean at end of season. 2



poet added 07:43 - Feb 2



Those that boo. You remain anonymous in the crowd, nobody knows you did it do they!

Booing your team achieves just one thing…. You lose the right to be called a supporter and you become deserter, a person who is only too anxious to throw in the towel. You’re not needed.

Yesterday’s game was a missed opportunity to take 3 points from a poor squad of players, there’s no doubts about that, but the season isn’t over. Those that walked away from the ground after booing their players, do the real supporters a favour…. Don’t bother walking back. This I believe is a rhetorical question, but anyone on here have the courage to no longer remain anonymous? Come on, you still have the cover of your user name. 1



philpott2 added 08:25 - Feb 2



First half we were by far the better team, created a number of opportunities but with just the one goal to show for it....either hit the effort straight at the keeper, or and it was mostly, not even getting a shot away. Saints scored with their first effort (couldn't see how it got beyond/past/thru Muric as was behind a pillar).

Second half we just seemed to be going through the motions, some decent attacks but generally fizzled out with some half-hearted token gesture crosses or the std pass back & sideways until Saints got everyone back. It's frustrating to watch.

Thought O'Shea handled the big fella really well in the first half, whilst Greaves was probably the better of the two in the second half. Cajuste very good, Hutchison probably had his best game in terms of helping out the defence, however he falls over too easily and loses the ball far too often now. Morsy.....it's so rare for a pass to go forwards from him to create an attack, it's back, short, sideways, back, and his std drop of the shoulder and turn in slow motion is so predictable. I am not Phillips greatest fan but would prefer to see him in preference, maybe even Taylor & Cajuste so as to give us something slightly more dynamic and threatening. We must be the least dangerous team in the league in terms of moving the ball forward through the middle of the park....and by some margin.

Axel definitely our best right sided defender. Thought Townsend did really well in the second half last week and I'd like to see him given a go at left back. Give Leif a rest, as he's not really strong in defence or adding to the attack at the moment.

1



PositivelyPortman added 08:32 - Feb 2



Alphawhiskey added 10:23 - Feb 2



We lost to one of the worst teams in premier history.

We have a goalkeeper who has single-handedly cost us over 12 points so far.



What else is there to say?

The clock is ticking 0



Maltster added 12:11 - Feb 2



It seems that we can’t compete with the lower level teams like Everton or Southampton.

I am particularly worried about the injury to Walton . Time to give our number 3 a chance he can’t be worse than Maurice.

I guess that relegation is almost inevitable so give the youngsters a chance 1



warno added 14:58 - Feb 2



I cant be alone in thinking that a number of the players brought in have been too lightweight and too expensive considering their pedigree, namely Hutchinson, Clarke and Philogene.

4 or 5 team changes every match can hardly help as well - smacks of not knowing who actually are the best players for the team just like 3 years ago. 1



Robert_Garrett added 22:58 - Feb 2



Cant say its not expected but our efficiency and effictiveness are letting our manager down. Hood the ball in the net instead of taking a pretty approach. Should have had at least three if our goalie is going to help them every time. Whats wrong with the scoring one more than them approach? 0