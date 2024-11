Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Matz Sels ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Neco Williams ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Murillo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nikola Milenković ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ola Aina ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Yates ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Elliot Anderson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Callum Hudson-Odoi ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Morgan Gibbs-White ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jota Silva ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chris Wood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nicolás Domínguez ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Anthony Elanga ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alexandre Moreno ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Morato ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ramón Sosa ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Arijanet Muric ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Axel Tuanzebe ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dara O'Shea ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leif Davis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jens Cajuste ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Omari Hutchinson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sammie Szmodics ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Liam Delap ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nathan Broadhead ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Taylor

Your Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town Match Reports Eeyore added 18:14 - Nov 30



Town had the best of the first half. I was with the Forest fans and they were furious about their slow build up play. Morsy and Cajuste bossed the midfield. Great turns from Cajuste. They dealt with Delap pretty well and he was more quiet than usual. Omari a big threat in first half but we didn’t make many chances. In the second half players who started well such as Chaplin and Hutchinson faded a little and forest were on top for most of the half. We had one really great move which ended up with a rather tame shot from J Clarke. No massive threat from Forest at any point in the game really. Definitely not a top 10 team. The positive is that we made them look ordinary and they needed a pen to win it. Could have gone either way and I think a point would have been fairest result. 0



