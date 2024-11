Voting was locked for this match at midnight on Monday 11th November but you may still add your mini match reports. Note that members and non-members alike were able to vote. Guglielmo Vicario 5.5 Destiny Udogie 5.5 Radu Dragusin 4.9 Cristian Romero 5.2 Pedro Porro 5.7 Pape Sarr 5.6 Rodrigo Bentancur 6.4 Dejan Kulusevski 5.7 Son Heung-Min 5.9 Dominic Solanke 5.8 Brennan Johnson 5.0 Yves Bissouma 5.2 James Maddison 3.9 Timo Werner 5.2 7.7 Arijanet Muric 7.5 Axel Tuanzebe 7.9 Dara O'Shea 7.5 Cameron Burgess 7.5 Leif Davis 7.3 Sam Morsy 7.8 Jens Cajuste 7.3 Ben Johnson 8.3 Omari Hutchinson 8.1 Sammie Szmodics 8.3 Liam Delap 6.4 Jack Clarke 6.6 George Hirst 6.4 Massimo Luongo

Referee 7.1 Match Rating 8.1



Your Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town Match Reports SuffPunch added 16:32 - Nov 10



Every single person at ITFC deserves this victory.

We even got the rub of the green with VAR.

Thanks Mr Ashton. 7



Robert_Garrett added 16:37 - Nov 10



What a difference a day makes. What an incredable journey we are on. Welcome to the yellow brick road to succes. It means somethingto us all to belong to this wonderful club of ours. You make your own luck and if it matures it smells so much nicer and was well deserved. Roll on Man U! COYB! 2



Linkboy13 added 16:41 - Nov 10



This Premier league is so nerve wracking not sure i can last the season. Must keep Axel fit otherwise the wheels will drop off. Delap immense again but every one put a shift in. 1



Eeyore added 17:44 - Nov 10



Standout player was Cajuste. Very calm on the ball and can turn out of tight situations. His defending was also excellent today. First time the other centre mid has outplayed Morsy. Morsy wasn’t as involved as usual. A couple of heart stopping moments with Muric hitting wild short passes with outside of foot. The first, Morsy managed to control. The second, Spurs should have scored. In the last minute he did a quick throw to the halfway line giving it straight back to Spurs. His teammates noticeably displeased. Amazing how our ‘luck’ changed after the meeting with Howard Webb. Two VAR to Town! Hirst worked much harder when he came on this week. Hutchinson caused them problems all match but looks like he has lost confidence when shooting. I felt Harry rather than Jack should have come on. We were still trying to ‘attack to defend’ but giving it back to them anyway. Just defending might be a better idea. Town fans made more noise than the 55,000 spurs fans . 1



ITFC_Singapore added 19:44 - Nov 10



Really glad to see those voting recognising O'Shea's performance. He was excellent today. Omari definitely MOTM, his best performance of the season by a mile. No coincidence that it was playing off the right ! 0



runningout added 21:20 - Nov 10



line up looked good from the off. Decent result 0



baxterbasics added 12:53 - Nov 11



Hutch, Cajuste, and Delap the heros - but a nod is due to Muric and both CB's also. Kept us in it. 0