Nottingham Forest 1
v
1 Ipswich Town
FA Cup
Monday, 3rd March 2025 Kick-off 19:30
Your Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town Match Reports
Lightningboy
added 22:37 - Mar 3
KM #7
0
NorwegianTractor
added 23:06 - Mar 3
Woolfy by far our best defender every game I see him play - please give him a regular spot in the PL 11. Palmer is solid! Morsy/Luongo/Taylor not good enough, positively surprised by Johnson today, the opposite from Broadhead - i normally rate him high, but today it was a lot of running and not much luck keeping the ball. Townsend played well, lot of crossings and better defensively than Davies. Forrest were luckily bad at final 3rd, they outplayed us most of the game. We still give away the ball in dangerous positions and too many unforced errors giving away set pieces/corners. We could have nicked it in OT - penalties always open, but 9 out of 10 were great shots. Feel sorry for Taylor, but had not expected a win before the game - lets stay in the PL instead :)
0
