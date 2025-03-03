Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Matz Sels ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ola Aina ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Morato ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Murillo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alexandre Moreno ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Yates ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ibrahim Sangaré ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Callum Hudson-Odoi ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Danilo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Anthony Elanga ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Taiwo Awoniyi ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Elliot Anderson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Morgan Gibbs-White ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Neco Williams ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chris Wood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jota Silva ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alex Palmer ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Axel Tuanzebe ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Townsend ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Massimo Luongo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Johnson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Taylor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nathan Broadhead ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Hirst ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jacob Greaves ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jens Cajuste ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Liam Delap ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dara O'Shea

Your Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town Match Reports Lightningboy added 22:37 - Mar 3



NorwegianTractor added 23:06 - Mar 3



Woolfy by far our best defender every game I see him play - please give him a regular spot in the PL 11. Palmer is solid! Morsy/Luongo/Taylor not good enough, positively surprised by Johnson today, the opposite from Broadhead - i normally rate him high, but today it was a lot of running and not much luck keeping the ball. Townsend played well, lot of crossings and better defensively than Davies. Forrest were luckily bad at final 3rd, they outplayed us most of the game. We still give away the ball in dangerous positions and too many unforced errors giving away set pieces/corners. We could have nicked it in OT - penalties always open, but 9 out of 10 were great shots. Feel sorry for Taylor, but had not expected a win before the game - lets stay in the PL instead :) 0



