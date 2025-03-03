Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Nottingham Forest 1 v 1 Ipswich Town
FA Cup
Monday, 3rd March 2025 Kick-off 19:30

Matz Sels
Ola Aina
Morato
Murillo
Alexandre Moreno
Ryan Yates
Ibrahim Sangaré
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Danilo
Anthony Elanga
Taiwo Awoniyi
Elliot Anderson
Morgan Gibbs-White
Neco Williams
Chris Wood
Jota Silva
Alex Palmer
Axel Tuanzebe
Luke Woolfenden
Cameron Burgess
Conor Townsend
Sam Morsy
Massimo Luongo
Ben Johnson
Jack Taylor
Nathan Broadhead
George Hirst
Jacob Greaves
Jens Cajuste
Jack Clarke
Liam Delap
Dara O'Shea

Your Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town Match Reports

Lightningboy added 22:37 - Mar 3

KM #7
NorwegianTractor added 23:06 - Mar 3

Woolfy by far our best defender every game I see him play - please give him a regular spot in the PL 11. Palmer is solid! Morsy/Luongo/Taylor not good enough, positively surprised by Johnson today, the opposite from Broadhead - i normally rate him high, but today it was a lot of running and not much luck keeping the ball. Townsend played well, lot of crossings and better defensively than Davies. Forrest were luckily bad at final 3rd, they outplayed us most of the game. We still give away the ball in dangerous positions and too many unforced errors giving away set pieces/corners. We could have nicked it in OT - penalties always open, but 9 out of 10 were great shots. Feel sorry for Taylor, but had not expected a win before the game - lets stay in the PL instead :)
