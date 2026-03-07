Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 1 v 1 Leicester City
EFL Championship
Saturday, 7th March 2026 Kick-off 15:00

Christian Walton
Darnell Furlong
Dara O'Shea
Cédric Kipré
Leif Davis
Azor Matusiwa
Dan Neil
Wes Burns
Marcelino Núñez
Anis Mehmeti
Iván Azón
Jack Clarke
Jack Taylor
George Hirst
Chuba Akpom
Sindre Walle Egeli
Jakub Stolarczyk
Ricardo Pereira
Caleb Okoli
Ben Nelson
Luke Thomas
Harry Winks
Oliver Skipp
Abdul Issahaku
Bobby Decordova-Reid
Stephy Mavididi
Patson Daka
Joe Aribo
Hamza Choudhury
Jordan James
Divine Mukasa
Jordan Ayew

dtravisphd added 17:53 - Mar 7

It sounds odd to describe this as a really good Town performance, given that it ended in a draw. For the first few minutes of the game, Town dominated, but then Leicester came into the game and were very much on the front foot. They certainly didn't look like a team at the wrong end of the division.

After 20 minutes, I think it’s fair to say that Leicester had been the better team. Town were sloppy in possession, often losing the ball to Leicester. Town began to grow back into the game but then Leicester scored from a free kick, given after a dubious foul. “Dubious” — there were a number of those kind of refereeing decisions in this game.

The second half was played almost entirely in the Leicester half. Town were superb. It was wave after wave of attack. Leicester were strong in defence, repelling everything that Town threw at them with defenders in the box and with last ditch defending on the line. Town had two (fairly weak) penalty shouts waved away. Still Ipswich pressed. Finally Egeli broke through and got the equaliser that Ipswich more than deserved.

Still Ipswich pressed, driven on by a crowd who expected a win. But Leicester held firm. Then, in added time, Kipré was fouled in the box. It looked a stonewall penalty. But the referee waved it away, and with that, he waved away the possibility of three deserved points. (Even someone on the Ipswich bench got a yellow card for complaining).

Most of the Town players were excellent. Kipré had one of his poorer games, with too many loose passes out of defence. I thought Mehmeti and Núñez were the best players, with Mehmeti shading MOTM.

A draw was a disappointing result and Town deserved more — but 7 points from 9 is a good haul.
