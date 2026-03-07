Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Darnell Furlong ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dara O'Shea ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cédric Kipré ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leif Davis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Azor Matusiwa ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dan Neil ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Marcelino Núñez ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Anis Mehmeti ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Iván Azón ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Taylor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Hirst ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chuba Akpom ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sindre Walle Egeli ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jakub Stolarczyk ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ricardo Pereira ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Caleb Okoli ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Nelson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Thomas ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Winks ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Oliver Skipp ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Abdul Issahaku ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Bobby Decordova-Reid ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephy Mavididi ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Patson Daka ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Aribo ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Hamza Choudhury ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jordan James ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Divine Mukasa ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jordan Ayew

Your Ipswich Town v Leicester City Match Reports dtravisphd added 17:53 - Mar 7



It sounds odd to describe this as a really good Town performance, given that it ended in a draw. For the first few minutes of the game, Town dominated, but then Leicester came into the game and were very much on the front foot. They certainly didn't look like a team at the wrong end of the division.



After 20 minutes, I think it’s fair to say that Leicester had been the better team. Town were sloppy in possession, often losing the ball to Leicester. Town began to grow back into the game but then Leicester scored from a free kick, given after a dubious foul. “Dubious” — there were a number of those kind of refereeing decisions in this game.



The second half was played almost entirely in the Leicester half. Town were superb. It was wave after wave of attack. Leicester were strong in defence, repelling everything that Town threw at them with defenders in the box and with last ditch defending on the line. Town had two (fairly weak) penalty shouts waved away. Still Ipswich pressed. Finally Egeli broke through and got the equaliser that Ipswich more than deserved.



Still Ipswich pressed, driven on by a crowd who expected a win. But Leicester held firm. Then, in added time, Kipré was fouled in the box. It looked a stonewall penalty. But the referee waved it away, and with that, he waved away the possibility of three deserved points. (Even someone on the Ipswich bench got a yellow card for complaining).



Most of the Town players were excellent. Kipré had one of his poorer games, with too many loose passes out of defence. I thought Mehmeti and Núñez were the best players, with Mehmeti shading MOTM.



A draw was a disappointing result and Town deserved more — but 7 points from 9 is a good haul. 0



