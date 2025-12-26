Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Millwall 0 v 0 Ipswich Town
EFL Championship
Friday, 26th December 2025 Kick-off 13:00

Your Millwall v Ipswich Town Match Reports

ss23 added 15:32 - Dec 26

Sorry to say but an utterly woeful performance. Such a poor first touch at times across the whole team, many stray passes throughout the game and when we did make a break - trying to walk the ball into the goal, posing no real attacking threat. Walton cool and calm, he kept us in it, MOTM? Dara twice put us in danger and others had very poor personal games - we lack a middle of the field captain role to pull us all together as a team (moments of frustration when they lost their heads) - all very disconnected, we huffed and puffed but the final delivery was poor, often getting the ball tangled in our feet. Some players need more competition in their roles, Macateer shouldn't start, but he tried, let down by his sloppy touch and general control of the ball... Interesting commentary on the 70 min mark, did we make impatient changes when we had just started to build momentum? What was said at half-time? Others online say we're bi-polar, a lot needed to get ourselves back into a rhythm again. Plus, a difficult next game and Cov now have us worked out... we go again, COYB.
1


runningout added 17:07 - Dec 26

Onwards……… :-)
0


Linkboy13 added 17:13 - Dec 26

Another poor performance by our expensive misfits. We shouldn't be struggling against a team that cost peanuts. Every away game is a tough place to go for us because we are so lacking in commitment and desire. Having Wes Burns back is a bonus a player who won't be lacking commitment.
0


