Blackpool 2 v 1 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 29th February 2020 Kick-off 15:00

Chris Maxwell
Oliver Turton
Taylor Moore
James Husband
Liam Feeney
Mattie Virtue
Connor Ronan
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Calum MacDonald
Nathan Delfouneso
Gary Madine
Joe Nuttall
Tomas Holy
Luke Woolfenden
Luke Chambers
Josh Earl
Luke Garbutt
Flynn Downes
Cole Skuse
Teddy Bishop
Emyr Huws
Freddie Sears
Will Keane
Alan Judge
Armando Dobra
Tyreece Simpson

Your Blackpool v Ipswich Town Match Reports

Sindre94 added 17:15 - Feb 29

Chambers will probably get a 3, but I thought he was good. Had one terrible pass, but beside that he delivered some great passes and won most battles he was involved in. Not convinced by Holy, Earl, Woolfie, Garbutt or Bishop today.
