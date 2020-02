Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Jon McLaughlin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jordan Willis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Bailey Wright ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Flanagan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke O'Nien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Dobson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Max Power ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Denver Hume ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chris Maguire ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Charlie Wyke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lynden Gooch ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Connor McLaughlin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Lafferty ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Wilson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cole Skuse ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jon Nolan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Flynn Downes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Myles Kenlock ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Will Keane ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Earl ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Emyr Huws

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Sunderland v Ipswich Town Match Reports ChateauWines added 17:13 - Feb 8



I trust Donacien was injured, or it was the most baffling substitution I've seen. First half we were confident, dominant and unlucky not to he ahead. Crowd had turned on home players. We never came out second half. Rode our luck and goal was coming. The change at back killed us. Gutted 0



Sindre94 added 17:39 - Feb 8



People are absolutely ridiculous. Chambers played well today. Giving him below 5 today is disgraceful. 0



htb added 17:56 - Feb 8



I assume most people who have rated the players weren’t at the game. Good in the first half without being clinical in the final third. Second half wind was with Sunderland and they were always going to come out and be better than they had been. In fairness created more clear chances than we did and probably just deserved to win. Disappointing but not the terrible performance those ratings would lead you to believe. 1



prebbs007 added 18:00 - Feb 8



Sindre are you on something ? We’re you at the game for god sake ?? Chambers was as is utterly dog shiiiiite and should be nowhere near the team or squad. Him and exskuse mikes past it and major part of the problem. Evans & Lambert need to hang their heads in shame !!!! -2



prebbs007 added 19:20 - Feb 8



Sindre are you on something ? We’re you at the game for god sake ?? Chambers was as is utterly dog shiiiiite and should be nowhere near the team or squad. Him and exskuse mikes past it and major part of the problem. Evans & Lambert need to hang their heads in shame !!!! 0



Sindre94 added 21:31 - Feb 8



I watched the game, yes. I wouldnt comment If I Didnt. 0