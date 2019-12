Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Craig MacGillivray ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ross McCrorie ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christian Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sean Raggett ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Anton Walkes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Naylor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Close ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Williams ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andy Cannon ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ronan Curtis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ellis Harrison ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Bolton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gareth Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Will Norris ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cole Skuse ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jon Nolan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Flynn Downes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Garbutt ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Will Keane ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alan Judge

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Portsmouth v Ipswich Town Match Reports kozmik added 17:46 - Dec 21



Nsiala should never play for this club again! 2



bluebare added 18:17 - Dec 21



Toto was not the problem it wasnt a booking and 1 of the few players trying the rest were a disgrace they need a long hard look at themselves and decide if they want to play for the club or not. Too many just dont care 0



Sporall added 18:36 - Dec 21



People voting Nsiala that low clearly didn't see the game. He was no worse than anyone else. 0