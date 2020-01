Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Jonathan Maxted ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jayden Richardson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jordan Dyer ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gary Warren ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alex Hartridge ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joel Randall ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jake Taylor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nigel Atangana ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matt Jay ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Seymour ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nicholas Ajose ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Martin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Bowman ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Will Dean ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Wilson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cole Skuse ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Myles Kenlock ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Sears ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Will Keane ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Idris El Mizouni

Your Exeter City v Ipswich Town Match Reports Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:44 - Jan 4



Blimey! The match was a very close run thing. Can’t see any reason, other than frustration, for the wide difference in scores between their players and ours. Even Teddy is currently under 5 at the moment, and he surely had a good game. We weren’t THAT bad! 1



ChateauWines added 17:55 - Jan 4



My biggest observations were firstly how well Kenlock played. He pushed forward and defended well. Surely he should start allowing Garbutt to play left wing.

The biggest thing though was Teddy Bishop. Embarrassed Huws and co taking forever to get stuck into a game. He took hard tackles and gave as good as he got. Kept making runs and making things happen. Outstanding 2