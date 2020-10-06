Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 2 v 0 Gillingham
Leasing.com Trophy
Tuesday, 6th October 2020 Kick-off 19:00

Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes.

David Cornell
Luke Woolfenden
Janoi Donacien
Jack Lankester
Corrie Ndaba
Armando Dobra
Brett McGavin
Ben Folami
Elkan Baggott
Tyreece Simpson
Liam Gibbs

Referee 
Match Rating 
About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020